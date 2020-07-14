Fortnite: Weirdest account bans of all time

Fortnite is a popular battle royale game that is known for taking strict actions against hackers.

Fortnite has even banned players who have exploited bugs and glitches.

Weird Account Bans in Fortnite (Image Credits: PrimalGN)

Epic Games' Fortnite has left no stone unturned when it comes to banning those who exploit bugs or use cheats in the game. Players can be banned temporarily or permanently for using any unfair means. However, there have been incidents in the past where some players were banned in the weirdest of ways.

In this article, we discuss the weirdest account bans in the history of Fortnite.

Fortnite: Most Weird Account Bans

#1 Tabor Hill

Tabor Banned

Tabor Hill is a famous YouTuber who has over 650K subscribers on his channel. In January this year, he got banned from Fortnite and also lost his creator supportive code.

After investigation, Fortnite sent him a notice that mentioned the reason for his ban. The notice stated that Tabor Hill was banned because of hacking. However, further investigation revealed that he was banned because a hacker tried to get into his account and not because he (Tabor) did anything wrong.

#2 Entire Lobby Banned

Ban Glitch

There was a bizarre glitch in Season 2 that banned over a thousand players randomly. Not only this, the players even saw the entire lobby getting banned in one go. Some players disappeared while jumping from the battle bus. Epic noticed the glitch and unbanned most of the players affected by it.

#3 Glitch King

Glitch King banned (Image Credits: Glitch King)

Glitch King, the YouTuber known for his glitches and bugs tracking in the game was banned for ten years during the start of Season 3, when he posted his usual video spotting the bugs and glitches in Season 3. Along with this, Fortnite also disabled his supporter creator codes.

