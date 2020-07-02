Fortnite: New glitch allows players to use weapons without reloading

Shortly after the v13.20 update, a new game-breaking glitch has been discovered.

Players have reported that dropping their weapon causes them to reload automatically.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

New Fortnite glitch allows players to shoot without having to reload (Image Credits: TorN BigBubba on YT)

Fortnite Season 3 received its second update of the season today. The new patch was primarily rolled out for bug fixes and general maintenance. Ironically, however, the update ended up introducing a game-breaking glitch that allows players to shoot their weapons without reloading it at all.

Popular Fortnite Youtuber, SypherPK, was among the first to roll out a video while asserting that Epic Games needs to issue a hot patch for the Fortnite glitch quickly to avoid chaos and disorder in-game. Sypher also demonstrated how the issue affects every weapon in the game.

WATCH: SypherPK on ‘No-reload’ glitch in Fortnite Season 3

It isn’t hard to imagine things getting out of hand in a server where every player is equipped with weapons that do not require reloading. While the casual lobbies may not be affected as much, the no-reload bug is bound to cause trouble in high-skill arena lobbies and on-going tournaments, where stakes are a lot higher, and a glitch such as this could make all the difference between winning or losing a game.

Could the glitch be a teaser to an upcoming mechanic in Fortnite Season 3?

Advertisement

Earlier, if players picked up a weapon in Fortnite that has been used previously, the ammo count on them would stay where the last player left it.

For instance, if you leave your tac shotgun after firing 4 out of the the 8 total shots, the count will remain at 4 even when the next player picks them up. However, the new glitch allows players to by-pass the aforementioned mechanic, granting them a fully loaded weapon every time its picked back up from the ground.

Here is how the glitch works

Note: Players are advised not to use the bug in regular games as it could lead to a kick or ban.

Pick up any weapon of your choice

Shoot the item while making sure you leave a few bullets in the gun

Drop the item you from inventory, by selecting it and pressing X on your keyboard.

Pick the weapon back up, and it should now be reloaded back to capacity.

Interestingly, Sypher also pointed out how the ‘no-reload’ snafu could actually not be a bug at all.

The streamer explained how Epic could have intended to introduce a mechanism where players don’t have reload weapons they pick up after eliminating their opponents. You can find the explanation at the 2:05 minute mark in his video.