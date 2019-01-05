Fortnite News: 14 Days of Fortnite returning next week

14 Days of Fortnite will return

Did you miss the two-week event, '14 Days of Fortnite?' Worry not, because Epic Games is bringing back the events and challenges according to a post on their blog. The event abruptly ended on January 1, much to the dismay of players. Another reason was the holiday season interrupting with player's game time.

Epic initially gave away the wrong end date for the event. Players would get the Equalizer Glider so long as they finished at least one challenge.

We apologize for communicating the wrong end date for 14 Days of Fortnite on social channels.



To make up for this, players that completed at least one 14 Days Event Challenge will be granted the Equalizer Glider. Eligible players will begin receiving theirs in the near future. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 2, 2019

But it seems like this approach was not enough. Fortnite players will now have a chance to complete all the challenges till January 15, 8 AM UTC. However, Epic has not made the event live just yet. We don't have a confirmed date for when it will start, only the end date. We can expect it to happen soon though.

They will be bringing back some of the popular Limited Time Modes and the challenges players missed out on. Unfortunately, challenges which were partially completed will be reset and players will need to do them again.

What is 14 days of Fortnite?

14 days of Fortnite was a two-week event that presented one different challenge everyday, totalling 14 different challenges. Each challenge completed would reward players with an in-game item, emote, spray, or emoticon.

Below are the challenges that will be brought back (if not already completed)

Day 1 – Creative Mode

Day 2 – Visit Candy Canes

Day 3 – Play Matches With Friends

Day 4 – Hit players with Snowball

Day 5 – Fly an X4-Stormwing through golden rings

Day 6 – Search waterside Goose Nests

Day 7 – Use Boogie Bombs or Presents

Day 8 – Damage opponents with Different Weapons

Day 9 – Dance in front of Holiday Trees

Day 10 – Land a trick in different named locations

Day 11 – Thank the Bus Driver

Day 12 – Destroy snowflake decorations

Day 13 – Place devices in Creative

Day 14 – Search chests

