Fortnite News: 14 Days of Fortnite returning next week
Did you miss the two-week event, '14 Days of Fortnite?' Worry not, because Epic Games is bringing back the events and challenges according to a post on their blog. The event abruptly ended on January 1, much to the dismay of players. Another reason was the holiday season interrupting with player's game time.
Epic initially gave away the wrong end date for the event. Players would get the Equalizer Glider so long as they finished at least one challenge.
But it seems like this approach was not enough. Fortnite players will now have a chance to complete all the challenges till January 15, 8 AM UTC. However, Epic has not made the event live just yet. We don't have a confirmed date for when it will start, only the end date. We can expect it to happen soon though.
They will be bringing back some of the popular Limited Time Modes and the challenges players missed out on. Unfortunately, challenges which were partially completed will be reset and players will need to do them again.
What is 14 days of Fortnite?
14 days of Fortnite was a two-week event that presented one different challenge everyday, totalling 14 different challenges. Each challenge completed would reward players with an in-game item, emote, spray, or emoticon.
Below are the challenges that will be brought back (if not already completed)
- Day 1 – Creative Mode
- Day 2 – Visit Candy Canes
- Day 3 – Play Matches With Friends
- Day 4 – Hit players with Snowball
- Day 5 – Fly an X4-Stormwing through golden rings
- Day 6 – Search waterside Goose Nests
- Day 7 – Use Boogie Bombs or Presents
- Day 8 – Damage opponents with Different Weapons
- Day 9 – Dance in front of Holiday Trees
- Day 10 – Land a trick in different named locations
- Day 11 – Thank the Bus Driver
- Day 12 – Destroy snowflake decorations
- Day 13 – Place devices in Creative
- Day 14 – Search chests