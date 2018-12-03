×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Fortnite News: 2 Milly to move forward with lawsuit against Epic Games

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    03 Dec 2018, 04:03 IST

This wouldn't be the first time Epic Games has been called out for copyright infringement
This wouldn't be the first time Epic Games has been called out for copyright infringement

Back in November, it was revealed that American rapper 2 Milly planned on filing a lawsuit against Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, for stealing his dance moves.

Milly said that the 'Swipe It' dance in Season 5 of Fortnite is a copy of the dance he created known as the Milly Rock. Epic Games charges $5 for the Swipe It emote. In an interview with CBS, Milly revealed that this was when he decided to take action.

Everybody was just like, 'Yo, your dance is in the game.' They actually sell that particular move. It's for purchase. That's when I really was like, 'Oh nah, this can't go on too long.'

Well, now it looks like 2 Milly will indeed take legal action against Epic Games. The Brooklyn-based artist has hired a law firm that has claimed this won't be the first time they've gone against the developer, stating that former NFL player Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton is also pursuing "similar claims" against Epic for their use of his likeness for Cole Train in the Gears of War series.

Attorney David L. Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht has agreed to take on Milly's case. Below is a statement issued by the law firm.

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly has engaged Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP ("Pierce Bainbridge") to pursue claims against Epic Games, Inc. ("Epic") over its misappropriation, use and sale of 2 Milly's signature "Milly ROck" as downloadable content in its popular game, Fortnite. The "Milly Rock" was featured in 2 Milly's breakthrough video, also named "Milly Rock," in 2014.

Milly wanted the world to understand that this isn't about the money but protecting that which he created and owns.

What do you think about the upcoming lawsuit? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!

Topics you might be interested in:
Fortnite Battle Royale PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
Fortnite News: Epic Games Gets $1.25 Billion Investment...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Fortnite Competitions To Be Held at Top...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite System Requirements For PC, MAC, Android & iOS
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: 10 Million Dollars at Stake as Epic...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Fortnite Mobile now playable at 60 fps for...
RELATED STORY
How to play Fortnite: 5 Basic tips to improve your...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Android/iOS Games similar to PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Winter Royale Tournament: Details announced for...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: New Weapon Added To Fortnite BR
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale: Epic Games & Warner Bros....
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us