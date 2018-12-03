Fortnite News: 2 Milly to move forward with lawsuit against Epic Games

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 21 // 03 Dec 2018, 04:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This wouldn't be the first time Epic Games has been called out for copyright infringement

Back in November, it was revealed that American rapper 2 Milly planned on filing a lawsuit against Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, for stealing his dance moves.

Milly said that the 'Swipe It' dance in Season 5 of Fortnite is a copy of the dance he created known as the Milly Rock. Epic Games charges $5 for the Swipe It emote. In an interview with CBS, Milly revealed that this was when he decided to take action.

Everybody was just like, 'Yo, your dance is in the game.' They actually sell that particular move. It's for purchase. That's when I really was like, 'Oh nah, this can't go on too long.'

Well, now it looks like 2 Milly will indeed take legal action against Epic Games. The Brooklyn-based artist has hired a law firm that has claimed this won't be the first time they've gone against the developer, stating that former NFL player Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton is also pursuing "similar claims" against Epic for their use of his likeness for Cole Train in the Gears of War series.

Attorney David L. Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht has agreed to take on Milly's case. Below is a statement issued by the law firm.

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly has engaged Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP ("Pierce Bainbridge") to pursue claims against Epic Games, Inc. ("Epic") over its misappropriation, use and sale of 2 Milly's signature "Milly ROck" as downloadable content in its popular game, Fortnite. The "Milly Rock" was featured in 2 Milly's breakthrough video, also named "Milly Rock," in 2014.

Milly wanted the world to understand that this isn't about the money but protecting that which he created and owns.

What do you think about the upcoming lawsuit? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!