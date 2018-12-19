×
Fortnite News: Award-Winning Game Sued Again

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    19 Dec 2018, 08:22 IST

Fortnite sued again for various dances in game
Epic Games' hit third-person shooter is in hot water again, and it once again boils down to dances used by Fortnite.

We reported a while back that Chicago-based rapper 2 Milly would be taking Epic Games to court over the, "Swipe It," dance, which he claimed was a cut and paste rip off of his "Milly Rock." Well, add Alfonso Ribeiro and Russell Horning to the list.

Ribeiro, best known as Carlton Banks on "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," is taking the company to court over the use of their "Fresh" dance, which is clearly the dance Ribeiro made famous on the classic 90s sitcom. Epic Games isn't the only company he's targeted, as he's also set his sights on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., known for the NBA 2K franchise.

The lawsuit states:

Twenty-seven years later, The Dance remains distinctive, immediately recognizable, and inextricably linked to Ribeiro's identity, celebrity, and likeness.

2 Milly's attorney, David L. Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, took Ribeiro's case, and has also taken the case of Russell Horning, known to the world as "Backpack Kid." Known as, "Flossing," Horning created the dance and promoted it on his Instagram page.

Almost overnight, Horning's notoriety exploded and the dance was instantly a hit. Flossing was seen throughout the world, on Saturday Night Live, various sporting events, and more. Though, when Fortnite decided to add the dance to the game, it seemed to be a step too far.

However, it seems that Horning's tune has changed a bit since the E3 Pro-Am back in June. Horning took part in the event, and when asked what his thoughts were in regards to his dance being a part of the game, he said:

It's not that big of a deal. I'm just glad it's in the game.

It's also important to note that none of the performers noted above have copyrights in regards to their respective dances.

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
