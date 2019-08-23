Fortnite News: B.R.U.T. E. Mech Suit Nerfed

Image Courtesy: Fortnite website

Epic Games have finally nerfed the most hated B.R.U.T. E. Mech Suit on 22 August 2019. The suit was newly introduced in the game but was receiving an increased amount of hate because of its over powering features. Several streamers and professional players have complained about the suit being an obnoxious addition to the game. It now seems like Epic Games themselves have realized the extremely over powering nature of the suit whilst ruining their famous Battle Royale title.

Epic Games posted “B.R.U.T.E. balance adjustments,” on their official site. According to this, the changes will take place immediately without any need to update the game. Some of the adjustments include reduction in the number of rockets the suit can fire, nerf to the rate of firing of those rockets, and other powerful advantages the suit had earlier.

The major changes made to nerf the suit are as follows:

A decrease in the maximum amount of rockets fired by the B.R.U.T.E. in a single charge from 10 to 6. A decrease in the rate at which the rockets are fired from the B.R.U.T.E. by 56%. A decrease in the radius of the B.R.U.T.E.’s rocket explosion by 42%. An increase in the time taken to dash cool down from 3 seconds to 5 seconds. A decrease in the velocity gained from boosting while in air by 33%. Materials collected by the suit from stomping over the environment is removed.

Many streamers and players seemed to be relieved after the nerfing. Twitch streamer and content creator Jack Dunlop tweeted:

Finally...the mechs have been nerfed.



Good riddance. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 22, 2019

Professional Fortnite player Soleil Wheeler wrote:

Thank you. Keep this up. 🤟 https://t.co/abvM4ivNiH — FaZe EwOk (@Ewok) August 22, 2019

Even after the nerfs, few players in the community still want B.R.U.T. E. to be completely removed from the game. However, Epic Games has not stated anything about removing their season X addition just yet. A team of developers have reportedly tried to balance the suit before the Fortnite Champion Series which is ought to take place sometime between the last week of August and late September. Nonetheless, there might be other changes made by Epic Games to balance the game in the future.

