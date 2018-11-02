Fortnite News : Devs Change The Explosive Damage Buff Due To Community Backlash

Fortnite Battle Royal

Fortnite Battle Royal recent update 6.21 went live today, with the new update many new features were added which included some major and minor updates. Fortnite is one of the most trending battle royal game which gained a huge player base in its early beta stage, well the game is still a beta which also makes sense as the devs always provide minor/major updates.

In the recent update 6.21, there was a buff for explosive damage which let a mere 25% explosive damage to penetrate through structure and environment. The active Fortnite community responded to the new update as soon as it was rolled out. The Fans including professional players were disappointed with the buffs made to the explosive damage ,they asked for immediate action by Epic Games.

Seeing the Fans reaction on social sites and forums regarding the recent update, the devs soon responded. Eric Williamson (Design Lead at Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royal ) Tweeted, the buffs made to explosives will be reverted back.

We'll be reverting the explosive damage change today - thanks for your feedback 🙂 — Eric Williamson (@erwil9) November 2, 2018

The Official Twitter account for Fortnite confirmed Eric Williamson's tweet by a follow-up tweet. Epic Games will be launching a hotfix later today to patch the changes made to the explosive damage, reverting the buffs.

We'll be releasing a hotfix today to revert the changes made to explosives damaging through structures.



Thanks for the discussion and feedback. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2018

There was no downtime mentioned by the devs for the hotfix. The exact time for the hotfix was not mentioned by the developers, though you all shouldn't worry as the game may receive the hotfix without any downtime. The Community and Devs active response is one of the major reasons which makes Fortnite Battle Royal one the best and most trending BR.