Fortnite Update: VER-6.21 Patch Notes Revealed, New Item Added

Fortnite Battle Royal

Few hours ago Epic Games released the official Patch notes for Fortnite Vr. 6.21 which includes a new item "Balloons" which will help you to get airborne for a short period. Therefore yet another item to kill your enemies in a goofy style, while having fun. Fortnite Battle Royale, the BR game whose global audience exploded in the early beta stages. Fortnite was not only able to achieve a massive global audience but it also became the first game to Rival the King of Battle Royal - "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" which stood at top of steam sales and also the first game surpassing the counter strike online players count.

The patch notes revealed by Epic Games is mentioned below without any alteration -

GENERAL

GAMEPLAY

Added support for newer versions of PS4 and Xbox One controllers on Mac

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where holding down the left mouse button would block other inputs in certain conditions on Mac.

KNOWN ISSUES

BATTLE ROYALE

PLAYGROUND

Bug Fixes

· Updated Port-A-Challenge grenade names.

· Improved clarity of where to throw Port-A-Challenge grenades.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

· Balloons added

· Epic rarity

· Comes with 20 deployable balloons.

· Allows the player to defy gravity by holding up to 6 balloons at a time.

· Primary fire button to inflate a balloon, secondary fire button to let go of a balloon.

· Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Vending Machines.

· NOTE: Don’t float too high for too long, balloons only last so long at max build height.

· Grappler.

· When grappling as a vehicle passenger, the velocity of your vehicle is factored into the grapple force.

· Only occurs in instances where vehicle velocity will be a net gain to grapple force.

· Grappling as a vehicle passenger will now cause the vehicle to travel in a straight line to its destination rather than traveling in an arc.

· Vaulted

· Semi-Auto Sniper

· Guided Missile

· Dual Pistols

· These items will remain available in Playground Mode.

· 25% of explosive damage will now penetrate through structures and the environment.

