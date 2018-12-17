Fortnite News: Even Ninja and NickMercs are finding it difficult to win Victory Royale in Fortnite

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

What's the story?

Richard Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, known in the Fortnite Community for their incredible skill in the game, have stated that it is becoming increasingly difficult to win games in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

In case you didn't know...

Fortnite: Battle Royale is an online multiplayer game where up to 100 players compete against each other to become the last person standing. Since its launch, the game has received tremendous traction and also witnessed a host of tournaments, giving rise to a slew of professional gamers.

Ninja and NICKMERCS are two such players who are known for their mesmerising skill in the game. NICKMERCS has built a reputation for himself by outplaying his opponents despite using a controller while Ninja is currently participating in the North American Winter Royale finals.

The heart of the matter

Professional Fortnite players Ninja and NICKMERCS have admitted that winning Battle Royales in Fortnite is becoming increasingly difficult as the overall skill level of all players across the globe has seen a rise in the past couple of months.

Both the players admitted that everyone's skill level is better in the game, a phenomenon that is common with every shooting game that ever hits the market.

NICKMERCS believes that the average Fornite player has become a lot better, with more and more people exploiting the building mechanic of the game, something that was a rarity in the past. NICKMERCS added that getting 20 killstreaks in an average Fornite game now became a daunting task unlike earlier.

Additionally, Ninja pointed out that one does not need to the best shooter or the best builder to pick up a win, and only needs to make the right decisions to come out with a favourable outcome.

What's next?

With the way the current things are shaping up, winning the round in Fortnite: Battle Royale without proper planning and strategy could become almost impossible in the not so distant future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and select Android devices.

