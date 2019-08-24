Fortnite News: Fortnite Champion Series ropes in Ballatw for a competitive Fortnite breakdown video

Fortnite Champion Series (Image courtesy: Fortnite Twitter)

Epic Games' online video game, Fortnite, recently partnered with competitive Fortnite caster and analyst Arten Esa, popularly known as Ballatw. This collaboration was built to create a break-down video of competitive Fortnite to get players more acquainted with its concepts.

"Enjoy guys! This was a fun piece to make to try to introduce some competitive Fortnite concepts to y'all. Let me know what you think ♥️" Ballatw wrote in the comments section.

The video was about four minutes long and centered around the breaking down of playing a competitive Fortnite game into three stages. A gist of the same is as follows:

The early game

Ballatw began explaining the primal stage of the game by saying "Also called as the looting place, this (in the early stage) is where all players are attempting to secure their chosen landing spot and maximize their loot potential" He also mentioned that in competitive Fortnite, every game matters and that players usually aim at striking a balance opportunities and safety alongside giving out tips about locations to land in.

The mid game

"The mid game is the calm before the storm for the storm circle gets too small where it forces the engagements. Most players goals are positional but in some cases depending on how the early game wins you again have to strike a balance this time between looting and farming or going for the best position." described Ballatw.

Further, he also said that in trios, the play will be harder at aggressive play style as fights might take longer and cost more.

The end game

The pro gamer elucidated that "The end game is the most exciting hectic thrilling and difficult part of competitive 48 experiencing." He mentioned that it could be confusing and hard to process but will also be "one of the most rewarding and fun times to play".

He advised "When you take all the advantages you built in the early game and the mid game and use them to push yourself to a victory out and also find as many eliminations as possible in the current 48 champion series format. Use this to form your gameplan in order to earn as many series points weekend after weekend and maybe next set."

Curious about how a game of Fortnite gets broken down?



Join @BallaTW as he walks you through the three stages of a competitive match. pic.twitter.com/UCBDaBiEAb — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 22, 2019

