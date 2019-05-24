Fortnite News: Fortnite X Jordan crossover is live now

Via Epic Games

Fortnite X Jordan event has arrived on Fortnite. Fortnite has collaborated with Nike's Jordan for a special event which includes a new game mode and Jordan gears.

The Hang Time bundle which will feature two new Jordan outfits can be purchased via the in-game store. The bundle will cost 1,800 V-bucks which is exactly $20 USD. The outfits have a Red, Black and White color scheme with the trademark Jumpman logo. The bundle will also feature the trademark Jordan sneakers with both the outfit which will have different chroma colors.

You can get different chromas for sneakers by completing different missions which will unlock once you purchase the bundle.

There is also a new game mode called Downtown Drop by Jordan which is designed by Fortnite Creative mode designers NotNellaf and Tollmolia. You have to essentially skateboard around a custom map doing tricks and collect coins. You can also customize the skateboard back bling which has nine different options. Similar to chromas you can unlock these by completing tasks.

Fortnite has been a go to game for many brands or franchises to collaborate. The game had a big collaboration with MCU Endgame recently. This also happened last year during the release of MCU Infinity war. Fortnite recently also collaborated with John Wick 3.

It is geting more common that traditional brands are collaborating with the world of Esports. Almost every top brands are now connected to the world of gaming in some form or another. These include popular brands like Red bull, Coca-Cola, State Farm and countless more.

Nike also launched a campaign last year featuring League of Legends superstar Jian “Uzi” Zihao. This campaign also included Lebron James! It is clear that the bridge between traditional sports and esports is definetly shrinking which is a very postiive news for gamers around the globe

