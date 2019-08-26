Fortnite News: Junk rifts temporarily disabled on all modes of play

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 26 Aug 2019, 14:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite's Junk Rift (Image source: Twitter)

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games, Inc. The game revolves around combat and survival across its three modes of play, namely Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

Junk Rifts are throwable weapons that are designed to destroy massive objects in the game. Once aimed and shot, the item is launched into the sky and rips apart any massive object upon reaching the ground. The Junk Rift is one of the most powerful weapons in the game as they are capable of completely deleting massive builds.

Recently, a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Fortnite announced that Junk rifts are to be temporarily disabled across all the three modes of play due to an issue. Although there are no insights on what the issue precisely was, the tweet promised to throw more light upon the details once there is more information. Fortnite on August 26, 2019, tweeted:

Due to an issue with Junk Rifts, we've temporarily disabled them in all game modes.



We'll provide an update when we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2019

The Fortnite-playing community's reaction to this temporary disabling of Junk Rift has been mixed. While some were rooting for a permanent deletion of the powerful weapon, a few others were defending it for various reasons.

"They can’t remove it it’d a big part of the story and a seasonal feature, plus they Burger it and you’re basically fucked if you’re in a mech and far away from your target", a Twitter user mentioned. "Junk rifts are ok and I love using them in creative, but I think they should be removed from the game and rift to go’s should be back", said another.

Even though there is no information about the nature of the issue at hand in Fortnite's tweet, the Twitterati have guessed it to be a sound related issue as they found the usage of Junk Rifts to be uncommonly loud.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news and video games news.