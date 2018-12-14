Fortnite News: Legal action threat by Epic Games shuts down popular Fortnite leaker

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

What's the story?

Epic Games, the company behind the popular Fortnite game, threatened legal action against a Fortnite leaker, forcing the source to shut down its operations.

In case you didn't know...

Fortnite: Battle Royale is a free-to-play game where up to 100 players compete against each other to become the last person standing. The game is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and select Android devices.

The huge popularity of the Battle Royale game ensured that several Twitter, Youtube and other social media accounts came into prominence, as they managed to leak the upcoming features of the game days, and at times months, before the official release by the company.

The heart of the matter

One such account that regularly posted leaked content from Fortnite for the past seven months was FNBRLeaks.

The owner of the Twitter account announced that they would be deleting their Twitter, Discord, Youtube, Instagram, and GitHub accounts to comply with the request made by Epic Games, failing which the company promised legal action.

A lot of Twitter users have also expressed their disappointment in the closure of the FNBRLeaks account, for it was one of the most popular sources for leaked content.

However, there is no official statement by Epic Games regarding the same.

This is not the first time the company threatened legal action against leakers; earlier, the company also banned the accounts of the users who had posted leaks on social media.

What's next?

With this cease and desist order, it is clear that Epic Games is looking to put an end to all the leaks that have hit the game in the past months. It shouldn't come as a surprise if even more sources are shut down in the not so distant future.

