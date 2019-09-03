Fortnite news: streamer Nickmercs hits 3M subscribers on Twitch.

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 03 Sep 2019, 05:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nickmercs (Image: FaZe)

Popular competitive Fortnite Battle Royale player and streamer Nickmercs has hit 3 million subscribers on Twitch, as of September 1, 2019.

The 28-year-old boasts a Twitch streaming history of eight years and is considered to be one of the best Fortnite players in America. He has now emerged as one of the most followed Twitch streamers with a follower count of 3,000,119. Nick wrote on his Twitter "Cheers family 🍻 been grinding on @Twitch for 8 years now. Never once did I think we’d be rockin’ w/ 3 milly! Much love ❤️"

Cheers family 🍻 been grinding on @Twitch for 8 years now. Never once did I think we’d be rockin’ w/ 3 milly! Much love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pn9RSiLI8e — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) September 1, 2019

Nick Kolcheff, popularly known by his online gaming identity 'Nickmercs', is an American Fortnite Battle Royale player who has been around for almost a decade in the field of gaming. Nickmercs once held the Fortnite World Record of the most squad kills in a single game. He had executed 55 kills along with his squad, and this record was eventually beaten by another squad with a total of 59 kills.

Nick quit the clan 100 Thieves (100T) earlier this year and joined as a member of FaZe Clan shortly after that. The popular streamer had mentioned in one of his streams that "It's just not the same team that I joined then, it's not the same people, it's not the same vibe" as one of the reasons for leaving the team, alongside his incompatibility with the teams's CEO Nateams. Nickmercs stated that he was unsure of his next move until FaZe clan approached him and eventually decided to join the team after "meaningful conversations."

Mfam, Nickmerc's follower community has been ever growing thus far. The past few months have been great for the Mfam as a lot has changed for Nickmercs - and for the better. Nick's recent achievement saw his Twitter overflowing with well wishes and expressions of pride from the Mfam.

"You deserve it man, I’ve never met a twitch streamer before you that took care of his community the same way you do. Bless up 🤙❤️🐻" a follower had commented on Twitter. "Mfam just goes deep. Beyond proud of what you have accomplished over all of these years Nick. Proud of you and all of this community love ya man to many more achievements" wrote another.

The popular streamer has been back in the lime light time and again lately by reaching a 2 million subscriber mark on YouTube and a new association with FaZe clan alongside garnering a 3 million follower base on Twitch. It surely is a merrier path forward for Nicmercs and the Mfam.

Also read: Fortnite Update: Issues with turbo building nerfs continue

Follow Sportskeeda for more Fortnite News and Video Games News.