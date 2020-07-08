Fortnite: Ninja officially announces his move to YouTube

There had been a lot of speculation about Ninja's streaming future after Microsoft's Mixer closed down.

Today, Ninja has officially announced his move to YouTube.

Credit: fortniteintel.com

Popular Fortnite icon Ninja has had an eventful few months. First, he ended ties with streaming platform Twitch to become the first and biggest Fortnite streamer to move to Microsoft’s Mixer platform. However, as luck would have it, just last month Microsoft announced the 22nd July would be the final day of the platform’s existence. All this, and his recent issues with Fortnite's gameplay had cast doubt over his future.

Credit: businessinsider.com

Further, Ninja was reportedly offered a whopping 60 million USD to become a part of Facebook gaming streaming platform, which he turned down. Since then, fans around the world had speculated that he might be on the verge of rejoining Twitch, but that appears to not be the case, due to recent developments.

Events leading up to Youtube announcement

The first piece of evidence that we had regarding Ninja’s future was the cryptic tweet that his wife posted on Twitter yesterday. You can see the tweet below:

You've all been patient....this week will be fun. — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) July 7, 2020

Further more, around an hour ago we saw the following posted on Ninja's twitter:

One hour — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

Advertisement

Additionally, the HYPEX Twitter account that regularly posts news related to Fortnite updates and leaks, revealed the following earlier today:

Ninja most likely signed to youtube, he currently has a test stream scheduled, probably didn't mean to make it public but this is a huge hint.. pic.twitter.com/e4bd6lhD8M — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 7, 2020

It seems that Ninja had accidentally posted a test stream on YouTube yesterday evening during preparation for the now announced move. The stream was subsequently deleted, but not before it was picked up by various Fortnite fans across the world.

Credit: youtube.com

A week or so ago, we talked about Ninja’s importance to the Fortnite world, which was followed by a discussion about how he has over the past year or so minimized his Fortnite playing time in favor of other gaming titles such as Valorant and League of Legends. Further, we talked about the recent qualms that Ninja has had with the game. All in all, due to all these events fans across the world were worried about him actually quitting Fortnite altogether.

Credit: youtube.com

The announcement - Ninja's live stream

As all the evidence above suggested, the series of tweets was followed by the following concrete announcement:

Fans across the world has reacted warmly, and his YouTube account and the stream has already been taken over by fans. You can access the Ninja's live stream below:

At the time of writing this article, there were less than five minutes left for the stream to go live.

Ninja's live stream is now available on Youtube (Image Credits: Youtube)

Our reaction? Grab a bowl of popcorn, and enjoy the original Fortnite icon's first YouTube stream.