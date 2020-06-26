Fortnite: Most popular Hide and Seek maps with codes

Hide and seek maps in Fortnite are fun to play and have gained massive popularity over the months.

There are various objects that you can hide behind, and this depends upon the kind of map that you are playing.

credit: youtube.com

The prop hunt mode in online games has proved to be one of the most popular modes that the players love to play. The mode allows you to hide from your opponents who are given a particular amount of time to find you around the map.

There are various objects that you can hide behind, and this depends upon the kind of map that you are playing. In Fortnite, the prop hunt is called the '’Hide and Seek' mode.

Hide and Seek mode in Fortnite

credit: epicgames.com

If you want to play the Hide and Seek mode in Fortnite, you need to start a creative server by clicking on the Launch button below the 'Start a server’ section. In the creative hub, you need to approach a featured rift, which will ask you to press ‘e’ on your keyboard to enter a particular island code.

credit: epicgames.com

Entering the code will let you join one of the many hide and seek maps that exist in the game.

credit: epicgames.com

Hence, we will now look at the most popular ones out there:

Advertisement

credit: dropnite.com

5. Tiny toys map (Code: 9673-6880-8356): This is a custom map which has been inspired by Disney’s Toy story series. It has proved to be one of the most popular ones in Fortnite. In this map, players are shrunk into toy size and have to search for each other in the house full of other toys.

credit: fortnitecreativehq.com

4. The Lab (Code: 6037-4898-7705): The lab is one of the eeriest maps in the game. The Lab has various human experimentation instruments such as dead bodies and other types of strange equipment. Further, your job is to be a shape shifting anomaly, or look for other players who are in the form of shape shifting anomalies.

credit: dropnite.com

3. Tinker’s Toy store (Code: 0632-6317-2480): Another extremely popular Hide and Seek map is the Tinker’s Toy store. In this map, there is a library, Christmas themed rooms, and specific areas where you can even meet Santa!

credit: dropnite.com

2. Indoor water park prop hunt (Code: 0139-3586-5803): The indoor water park has humungous slides, pool and other types of water rides. It is one of the most difficult maps in terms of number of good hiding places because of its high visibility.

credit: fortnitecreativehq.com

1. The mall is closing map (Code: 5942-4943-2271): The mall is closing Hide and Seek map is one of the oldest yet most popular maps available in Fortnite. There are different levels, multiple hunters and a ton of objects to hide behind. It is the same map as the original ‘The mall is closing’ map, but not as dark as the original version.