Fortnite Pro 'Kquid' banned indefinitely for cheating during FNCS Invitational - Claims 'not guilty' 

Fortnite has banned an Australian competitive player, 'Kquid' on grounds of cheating.

A professional Fortnite player who goes by name Kquid and who recently won Fortnite Championship 'Grand Finale' has now been banned for allegedly using 'aim-bot' during the tournament and on multiple other occasions.

Kquid, a 14-year old professional Fortnite playe,r was counted among one of the finest players in the Oceania region until the 'aim-bot' controversy happened. After clips of his alleged "aim-bot" went viral, many Fortnite pros assume that Kquid might have been cheating all along.

Evidence that recently came into light supposedly shows that Fortnite pro Kquid suspiciously locking onto targets, a maneuver that we have previously seen many aim-botters use in Fortnite.

A clip uploaded by 'SerpentAU', another topliner in the Oceania Fortnite region, allegedly shows Kquid using the aim-bot in Fortnite Champions Cup.

We're wrong guys, Kquid didn't use aim assist. HE USED LITERAL AIMBOT pic.twitter.com/mPi1ZJXHYl — Serpent 🕊️ (@SerpentAU) May 15, 2020

Fortnite pro says he is innocent

The indicted Fornite pro Kquid recently sent out a tweet, promising a video explanation of the whole 'aim-bot' debacle. The tweet was originally made on the 14th of May.

However, more than 24 hours have passed with no video statement yet from Kquid.

ah i'm doing a full video tomorrow dw — Kquid (@KquidFN) May 14, 2020

The Fortnite pro, however, seems to have taken a stance on the whole situation and has pleaded not guilty when he sent out a tweet stating he did not cheat at all.

The Fortnite pro 'Kquid' claims to have not cheated on his twitter (Image Credits: Kquid Twitter)

Evidence that was presented by many does not help Kquid's case either.

A clip that was recorded by Kquid during one of his Fortnite streams shows various files that are awfully similar to an aim-bot software pack lying on his desktop screen.

The real reason why Kquid was banned... pic.twitter.com/JXeG7rl2Oc — Serpent 🕊️ (@SerpentAU) May 14, 2020

Another Tweet from SerpentAU claims that Kquid's 'System Factory reset' excuse is futile since the supposed "Fortnite aim-bot" files were still present on his desktop.

An image that was retweeted by 'SerpentAU' disapproving of Kquid's claim.

The verdict on whether Kquid is guilty or not is still unclear. While the community still waits to hear both sides of the story, the video statement that Kquid recently promised ought to bring some clarity to the whole situation.

