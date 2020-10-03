Alcoholic mother destroys Fortnite pro's entire gaming setup

Epic Games' Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular and influential games ever since its inception back in 2017.

Be it the colourful world replete with wacky character skins or the elaborate crossovers and funky emotes, Fortnite has proven to be a mainstay in the gaming realm and has millions of active players across the globe.

However, on the flip side, the popularity of Fortnite is such that we have often come across reports about parents expressing concern over their child's proclivity towards playing the game for hours on end. This has often led to parents clamping down on their child's gaming hours, with some even confiscating their consoles and equipment.

In extremely rare and unfortunate cases, there are also some parents who go ballistic and destroy their child's entire gaming setup in a fit of rage- an experience that Fortnite pro Fluva had to recently undergo.

My alcoholic mom just destroyed my whole setup. Life is definitely not getting easier 😞 pic.twitter.com/QPEiNeMdAt — Fluvita (@FluvaFN) September 27, 2020

In a tweet which has gone viral, an 18-year-old Fortnite pro called Fluva was recently the victim of his mother's rage, when she destroyed his entire gaming setup.

He revealed the extent of the damage inflicted in subsequent tweets:

After the incident, Fluva received immense support from the online community and recently even shared his story with YouTuber The Fortnite Guy.

Fortnite Pro reveals the story behind his destroyed gaming setup

Fluva revealed that his entire Fortnite gaming setup including his keyboard, monitor, mouse and PC have all been ruined and have sustained a considerable amount of damage.

He also claimed that his mother suffers from mental illness and bipolar disorder, which possibly led to her recent outburst:

It’s a combination of bipolar disorder, manic depression and severe alcoholism. — Fluvita (@FluvaFN) September 27, 2020

In the video above, The Fortnite Guy revealed that Fluva recently had to go to his mom's house with a police officer in order to get all his stuff back.

He then handed it over to Fluva as their interview began. Fluva then shared the story behind his mom's recent actions and addressed the fact that his tweet went viral on Twitter:

"The tweet went completely viral on something that's so sensitive and personal to my life...So yeah, my mom did break my PC and my setup and she was under the influence of alcohol and she does have mental illness but yeah I did not expect it to blow up ."

Fluva then responded to everyone who believes his clip is fake and debunked the entire story:

"For the people who are saying its fake, I just want to first off say that I completely understand that , I get that more than anything because there are things that don't add up in the picture ."

"Again, this is a very severely mentally ill person under the influence of alcohol that had control over the whole situation...I was never at the house when the incident occured and I only went there the morning after with a police escort in order to get my stuff back."

Fluva also revealed that he is currently living with his dad where, on account of poor connectivity, it becomes hard to compete, especially in FNCS and other Fortnite competitive events. As a result of this, he had been gaming and competing from his mom's house, who had herself given consent while sober.

He summed up his thoughts on the situation by stating that he does not harbor any ill-will towards his mom:

"At the end of the day, it is not her fault , I understand that, I've always understood that ...for my family and I, we've been dealing with this for like the last 10 years around and though she's never crossed the line with something like this, at the end of the day its mental illness and substance abuse so it's not her fault, it's no one else's fault ."

Fluva's viral tweet has so far garnered almost 110K likes and 8.5K retweets as several members from the online community reacted to his misfortune and extended their support:

Until Fluva makes a comeback to the competitive scene, he can be found on Twitch and YouTube.