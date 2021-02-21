Fortnite prodigy Ninja breaks down after receiving endless hate and online toxicity

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most popular Fortnite players of all time. Although he does not play Fortnite anymore, his contributions to the game were immense.

That hasn't stopped Ninja from being on the receiving end of a lot of hate from people online.

Ninja breaks down because of online toxicity

Ninja has done more for Fortnite and gaming than most streamers. According to him, at the end of the day, he's not on the receiving end of anything good for the most part.

Dude, the honeymoon phase of being me is over. Besides obviously, like, the revenue that I've collected, and like the security of my family financially, it's basically all just negative.

After making this statement, Ninja broke down on his stream. Being a streamer is very difficult because they are subjected to the public.

They have to confront toxic individuals and hate messages regularly. Ninja's popularity exposes him to more hate and toxicity than most people.

Advertisement

Image via YouTube ( ThatDenverGuy )

Image via YouTube ( ThatDenverGuy )

Image via YouTube ( ThatDenverGuy )

Advertisement

Image via YouTube ( ThatDenverGuy )

One of the major problems with the streaming and Fortnite community is that most people talking about Ninja don't even watch his streams. They spread hate based on the opinions of others.

Others are more appreciative of Ninja's contribution to Fortnite and the gaming industry. Ninja is one of the reasons why gaming has become more acceptable. He's an example for those who want to make a career out of gaming and streaming.

Image via YouTube ( ThatDenverGuy )

Ninja also stated that parents need to teach their children how to behave online. Social media users tend to say a lot of things that aren't acceptable under the garb of anonymity.

Anonymity is the reason so many users get away with statements on the internet without any repercussions. Ninja's breakdown shows how difficult it is for streamers to work with the internet on a daily basis.