Fortnite rakes in $1.8 Billion in sales in 2019

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

'Fornite is a free to play Battle Royale game'

Fortnite has been a household name for most people. Everyone and anyone seem to know about the Battle Royale game which is why it comes as no surprise when SuperData revealed the game grossed a staggering $1.8 billion in the year 2019.

It is undoubtedly a lot of money by any standard. However for a game that is technically "Free,'' Epic games have outdone themselves.

As astounding as it may sound, this year's $1.8 billion is actually a downfall from the record-breaking $2.8 billion which the game brought in the year 2018 which is by far the most by any "free-to-play" game in the Battle Royale genre.

Epic games have always been creative with the strategies that they adopt in order to popularize the game which is a part of the reason why the game can pull in such astronomical profits.

DJ Marshmellow Live Performance in-game.

From the live event where a well-known artist, DJ Marshmellow performed live in-game or be it the Star Wars event where an exclusive scene from StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, Fortnite has bought its community content through their game in a way that was never imagined to be possible before.

The primary source for Fortnite's revenue is its ever-changing item/cosmetic shop where players can purchase skins, emotes and other items that can be used in-game. With storylines that keep players on the edge of their seats and cosmetic designs that look neat and possibly even count for "in-game" respect for players who own them, it's no doubt that millions of players pour in a load of money each day to buy these items.

Fortnite has already surpassed a horde a popular game that includes Call of Duty, Pokemon Go and League of Legends. The Battle Royale is clearly taking the gaming industry by storm and there seems to be nothing stopping it.