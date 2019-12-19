Fortnite's new 'Split Screen' feature and how to use it

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 14:22 IST SHARE

New 'Split Screen' feature allows you to share screen on PS4 and Xbox

Fortnite Split Screen has made a comeback into the game after being disabled just after a day of its release earlier.

When patch v11.30 was released, players realized there was a split-screen help section on Fortnite's website even before the feature itself made its way into the game. This had mostly confirmed that we were going to see the feature in the game for PS4 and Xbox.

The support page that was available for a short period of time stated that the split screen will be operational only on PS4 and Xbox as of the moment. It also said that the feature will require a stable internet connection for players to use it without any major issues and lag.

Epic games accidentally released a 'Help' section prior with v11.30 update.

But the v11.30 patch revealed that split-screen was still very much a "work in progress" and would be eventually made better with upcoming patches. Since the feature was accidentally released, it was immediately disabled soon after Epic realized what had happened.

The day is finally here now though. Fortnite has officially announced 'Split-Screen' in Fortnite that can be accessed in Duos and Squads game mode. The feature will be disabled in LTM's, Creative and Solos.

Using the 'Split-Screen mode'

Sharing your screen has been made quite simple. Once you have logged in to the game and are in your Fortnite lobby, at the bottom right-hand-side corner of the screen you will see an option that reads '[P2] LOGIN (HOLD)' which prompts you to hold the 'X' button on your controller.

'Split Screen' for PS4 and Xbox.

Once you hold the 'X' button you can then log in with the second player that you wish to play with. The player then joins in your lobby but you still have access to it, meaning you can still view your and the second player's locker, change their cosmetics and banner icons, etc.

Advertisement

'Split Screen' In-game.

There are black bars around the screen once you start playing a game using the 'Split-Screen' mode. There is no fixes for this at the moment.

It is expected that Epic games will eventually improve the feature further and try to perfect it as we move forward.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest Fortnite updates and other Esports News.