Fortnite's v5.21 Update: Timing and New Patch Notes

5.21

The much-awaited v5.21 update was released earlier today at 1:30 pm IST. As mentioned earlier, players already know that a new weapon is being added to Fortnite Battle Royale this week, with the new heavy sniper rifle coming into the game, we will be witnessing a lot of mind-blowing plays.

The heavy sniper rifle deals a massive amount of damage and is clearly destroying the hopes of building spammers. The best part of today's update was the fact there was no downtime like Epic Games usually does for every patch update.

Epic Games has sadly removed our favourite Steady Storm mode and the normal 50v50 game mode. Instead, what they have newly added are 2 game modes.

Soaring 50s

This game mode is like an upgrade to the normal 50 vs 50 mode. Plot twist, gliders can be re-deployed when falling from great heights.

To be brief, the spawn of loot and ammo is the same as the normal 50 vs 50. Farming materials are also similar to the predecessor. Jumping from a height greater than 10m will allow players to redeploy gliders.

A larger number of impulse grenades, launch pads and bounce pads will be spawned in chest spawn loot and floor spawns. Also, the spike trap's chances of spawning have been decreased. Sadly, profile stats won't be counted for this mode.

Sniper shootout

Like the name suggests, the only guns the players can find in this game mode are snipers.

Basically scoped assault rifle won't be available. Floor loot spawns will be decreased by half. Though, profile stats will be counted as we play in this game mode.

The much irritating displaced cloth physics has been fixed and will now appear properly.

Stay tuned to know about the week 6 challenges. All the victory royales to you!