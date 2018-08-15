Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fortnite's v5.21 Update: Timing and New Patch Notes

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:47 IST

5.21<p>
5.21

The much-awaited v5.21 update was released earlier today at 1:30 pm IST. As mentioned earlier, players already know that a new weapon is being added to Fortnite Battle Royale this week, with the new heavy sniper rifle coming into the game, we will be witnessing a lot of mind-blowing plays.

The heavy sniper rifle deals a massive amount of damage and is clearly destroying the hopes of building spammers. The best part of today's update was the fact there was no downtime like Epic Games usually does for every patch update.

Epic Games has sadly removed our favourite Steady Storm mode and the normal 50v50 game mode. Instead, what they have newly added are 2 game modes.

Soaring 50s

This game mode is like an upgrade to the normal 50 vs 50 mode. Plot twist, gliders can be re-deployed when falling from great heights.

To be brief, the spawn of loot and ammo is the same as the normal 50 vs 50. Farming materials are also similar to the predecessor. Jumping from a height greater than 10m will allow players to redeploy gliders.

A larger number of impulse grenades, launch pads and bounce pads will be spawned in chest spawn loot and floor spawns. Also, the spike trap's chances of spawning have been decreased. Sadly, profile stats won't be counted for this mode.

Sniper shootout

Like the name suggests, the only guns the players can find in this game mode are snipers.

Basically scoped assault rifle won't be available. Floor loot spawns will be decreased by half. Though, profile stats will be counted as we play in this game mode.

The much irritating displaced cloth physics has been fixed and will now appear properly.

Stay tuned to know about the week 6 challenges. All the victory royales to you!

Topics you might be interested in:
Fortnite Battle Royale
Ganesh Kumar Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG 1.0 New Update and "FIX PUBG" Campaign
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Gameplay Features and Improvements
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: New League of Stats feature available...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale releases Heavy Sniper Rifle
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: Riot Unveils New Skins For Irelia & Talon
RELATED STORY
FIFA 18 World Cup Update: Miroslav Klose and Gary Lineker...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Ultimate Team: All You Need To Know About FUT Web App
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: 3 Best Featured League of Legends Game...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Save The World Roadmap Released - Grab STW Codes...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 CS:GO Line-Ups of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us