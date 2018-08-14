Fortnite Save The World Roadmap Released - Grab STW Codes for Free

save the world

The Fortnite mode, 'Save the World' is getting a new update soon. Though the patches for save the world are being updated in a much slower fashion when compared to the widely played Battle Royale mode, they deliver as promised.

Epic had abandoned their previous games like paragon which was not getting them very good revenue though they put in so much hard work and regularly updated patches. Considering this, the players who bought Fortnite Save the World became a little hesitant and agitated thinking they might do the same for this game mode and just concentrate on the Battle Royale mode.

Fret not, Epic has promised that no such thing will be done and the game will continue getting updates and will be maintained for the players. Huge relief! Adding to this Epic games might be making save the world mode free to play by giving out stw codes for free in the near future. Epic wants to make save the world as much popular as battle royale. The first step they realize to make that happen is to make the mode free to play. Doing this will definitely increase the player base.

The next update for save the world will include the introduction of the new blunderbuss flintlock assault rifle. Following that, in the next updates, we will be able to see the new mythical Ninja skin and also a new ability along with it. Epic will also be rewarding the players of save the world with the new raider soldier hero skin.

Save the World allow players to earn V-Bucks, and the players can then use it to buy items at the item shop in battle royale mode. Hence it is expected that making save the world free to play will reel in a large amount of crowd.

Let's just hope that save the world becomes free to play very soon!