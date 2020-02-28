Fortnite Season 2, Week 2 Challenges list - Brutus' Briefing

Aditya

The challenges for Chapter 2, Week 2 of Fortnite are now out. As usual, players will receive rewards and other items in-game after completion of these challenges.

As opposed to the previous season, where in order to view the challenges players had to visit the "Challenges" tab on the top center of the game, you now have an interactive screen to view challenges that involve a Season 2, Chapter 2 themed round table with all the Battle Pass surrounding it. Clicking on the center table seems to bring up the map from where challenges that are scattered around the island are visible and it's up to the player to choose which one they'd like to go for.

There is also no countdown prior to the challenges being released. However, based on an educated guess, most challenges drop by every Thursday -- the same way as the Week 2 challenges.

BRUTUS Briefing Challenges for Season 2, Week 2

The first week of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 also saw challenges that were titled Brutus' Briefing, similar challenges are now out for the second week.

Find SHADOW Safe Houses (1)

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (3)

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (50)

Deal damage to players from below (250)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (3)

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (3)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffs or Weeping Woods (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (3)

With every challenge, you overcome the game will grant you 40,000XP points which go a long way in helping advance the Battle pass for the season. Ranking at a higher level will allow you to reach unlockable styles and other items in the battle pass quickly.