Fortnite Season 3 has been delayed again, and the community does not mind

Fortnite in-game concept in support of #BLM (Image Credits:FNInformation on Twitter)

Epic Games is postponing its Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release and the much-hyped Doomsday event due to the ongoing protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

The Fortnite live event is now scheduled for June 15th, whereas Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 will come out on the 17th of June, 2020.

In a statement, Epic Games explained their actions while also highlighting that there are "more important" matters that need to be attended at the moment, clearly referencing the unrest in the US and around the world.

"The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities." Epic Games said.

When does the next season of Fortnite come out?

The decision to delay Fortnite's Season 3 immediately follows a series of industry giants, including Sony, EA, and Google, postponing their respective events and launches scheduled this month.

Here is Epic Games' full statement on the Fortnite Season 3 delay.

Epic Games' response to the Fortnite Season 3 delay.

Assuringly, the Fortnite community had a fair and sympathetic outlook towards the freshly announced Season 3 delay.

NickEH30 who is among the best Fortnite players respond to the Season 3 delay.

A few members of the community even went ahead to create in-game concepts to support the #BlacklivesMatter protest.

Ninja, who is among the best Fortnite players, has also joined the protest. The Fortnite veteran doesn't seem to shy away from voicing his opinion about the matter.

George Floyd was murdered by police in broad daylight in Minneapolis. Racism and police brutality MUST be stopped in this country and the world. The light in the middle of the darkness is change, and fixing this EVERYDAY issue. Not distract my followers from this shit. https://t.co/g1VVhRtGxn — Ninja (@Ninja) June 3, 2020

Earlier this week, Ninja also participated in #BlackoutTuesday and refrained from any social activity on the said day.

"No distractions from what's happening in the United States" Ninja added.

Furthermore, the streamer has also postponed 'Ninja Battles' his Fortnite tournament, for a week. He added that "right now" is not the time, indicating that no obstructions should arise that distract people from the ongoing issue.