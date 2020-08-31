Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 arrived right on time, and has thrown in a lot of exciting new content. There is a plethora of new Marvel-themed characters and locations, with new ones expected to release throughout the new Fortnite season. The one thing Fortnite players had been worried about was whether these characters would be integrated into the original storyline sufficiently well.

Up until now, the storyline makes sense, and things are bound to get better as time passes by and we go deeper into the Fortnite season. To unlock the full versions of the Marvel characters (barring Wolverine), Fortnite players will have to get to Tier 100. Some players are always on the lookout for easy opportunities to gain XP.

While completing Fortnite Weekly Challenges is an excellent method, Punch cards are also an easy way to get a lot of quick GP. It appears as though there are a total of 55 Punch cards available in Fortnite Season 4. In this article, we provide you with the full list of all the punch cards that you can complete this season in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Punch cards (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 4: All punch cards in Fortnite Season 4

Each punch nets Fortnite players exactly 14,000 XP, and considering there are 55, it is an excellent, easy way to get a lot of extra XP. Here are the 55 Punch cards available in Fortnite Season 4:

1. A Legacy to Remember – Legacies earned (3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

2. Anglin’ – use fishing spots (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)

3. Back in the Fight – Reboot teammates (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

4. BAM! – Eliminations with Sniper Rifle (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

5. BANG! – Eliminations with Explosives (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

6. BRRRRRT! – Eliminations with SMG (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

7. Champion – Win a match in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, LTM)

8. Chomp! – Kill an opponent with a loot shark (1)

9. Chop Chop – Destroy trees (25, 100, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000, 25,000)

10. Collector – collect materials of any type (1,000, 10,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000)

11. Consistent – Complete weekly challenges (5, 10, 20, 40, 60)

12. CRACK! – Eliminations with a shotgun (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

13. Deja Blue – Collect Blue XP Coins (3, 5, 10, 20, 30)

14. Doom Stands Alone! – Deal damage with Doctor Doom’s Powers (250, 1,000, 5,000, 25,000)

15. Dream of Green – Collect Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)

16. Efficient – Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000)

17. Faster Than Light – Travel on the Silver Surfers surfboard (250, 2,500, 10,000, 25,000)

18. First! – get first in match accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)

19. Free Delivery – Search Supply Drops (1, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

20. Free Fallin’ – Shoot down a Supply Drop by bursting the balloon

21. Get Off My Lawn – Eliminate Marauders (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

22. Give it a Whirl – Use a Whirlpool

23. Good as Gold – Collect Golden XP Coins (1, 3, 5, 7, 10)

24. Hero – Reached Level 100 on the Season 4 Battle Pass

25. Hot Seat – Kill a player with a Fire Trap

26. I Am Groot – Absorb damage with Groot’s Bramble Shield (250, 1,000, 2,500, 15,000)

27. Insolent Fools! – Eliminate Doom Henchmen (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

28. Jackpot – search Supply Llamas (1, 3, 5, 10, 25, 50)

29. Like a Boss – Eliminate Henchmen (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

30. Look What I Found! – Search Chests (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000)

31. Nest Egg – hold 999 of each building resource at the same time

32. Never Saw it Coming – eliminate enemies from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50)

33. Never Stood a Chance – Eliminate Players (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)

34. Now For Something Different – Sidegrade a weapon with a workbench

35. On Fire – Elimination streak accolades (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)

36. Overachiever – Punch Cards completed (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)

37. Pick Your Battles – Kill an opponent with a harvesting tool

38. POP! – eliminations with Pistol (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

39. POW! – deal damage to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000)

40. Power Hungry – Search Superpower Chests (3, 10, 25, 100)

41. Precision and Power – Eliminate a player with a Star Industries Energy Rifle

42. Prized Loot – Search Rare Chests (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

43. Punchy – Get Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200)

44. Purple Power – Collect Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

45. Q&A – perform Shakedowns (3, 10, 50, 100)

46. Rainbow Arsenal – Upgrade weapons to different rarities with a workbench (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

47. RATATATA! – Eliminations with Assault Rifle (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

48. Rideshare – Kill a driver of a vehicle while you are a passenger in the same vehicle

49. Robot Army – Eliminate Stark Robots (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

50. Scrounging for Grub – consume Foraged Items (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

51. Shared Glory – Win a match with a friend (Solos or Squads)

52. Snagged – Catch Fish (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

53. Stocking the Armory – search Ammo Boxes(10, 50, 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000)

54. That’s Handy – Launch a Sentinel Hand

55. Thriving – Place in the Top 10 (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

56. Tools of the Trade – Get Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

57. Up and At ‘Em – Revive Teammates (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

58. Versatile – Achieve Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

59. Weirdly Specific – Dance while riding on a zipline in the storm

60. Well-behaved – Thank the Bus Driver (3, 10, 50, 100)

61. Whack a Drone – Destroy Stark Industries Supply Drones (3, 10, 25, 100)

62. Wheelman – Drive with a passenger (1,000, 25,000, 50,000, 100,000, 250,000)

63. Working Out the Kinks – upgrade Weapons (10, 25, 50, 250)

64. Yeehaw! – Ride a Loot Shark

65. Yeet! – Throw an item

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has already proved to be a hit among Fortnite players. Of course, like the Aquaman and Deadpool skins released in previous Fortnite seasons, you will have to complete challenges to gain the Wolverine skin as well.

Finally, as you can see below, there are a total of 55 Punch cards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Image via Epic Games

For further help in completing these challenges, Fortnite players can watch the video below.