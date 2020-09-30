Fortnite Season 4: Best landing spots that no one knows about

With every new season, the Fortnite map is seemingly getting spread out even further. While this allows players to explore new locations and immerse in a much more diverse experience overall, it also poses a challenge.

Back when Fortnite wasn’t crowded with a myriad of drop locations, players only had a select few spots to choose from that promised good loot. This would end up causing many good players (even the not-so-good ones) to drop at the same spot which would, in turn, cause a lot of chaos during the first few minutes of the game. Unless you were exceptionally good at the game or got lucky and bagged yourself high-tier weapons, your return to the lobby was almost inevitable.

However, things might have changed for the better with the arrival of Fortnite Season 4. The current map is brimming with new locations and a horde of unexplored/unnamed POIs all around.

With that in mind, here are a few Fortnite Season 4 landing spots that you need to check out.

The under-construction building – Holly Hedges

A building that only recently popped up on the map after v14.20 is now among one the best landing spots in Fortnite. Right outside of Holly Hedges lies the building which usually has a total of 4 to 5 chests and tons of floor loot on the ground to pick up.

Given how a majority of the player base is still unfamiliar with the location, you’re almost certainly going to be all by yourself at the drop spot. The location allows players to adopt both a passive and aggressive gameplay style.

In case you’re feeling confident, you can load up your arsenal and head straight over to Holly Hedges – a location which is only a 100 meters away and generally has an ample amount of players dropping.

Trask truck and around

Houses near Trask Truck in Fortnite Season 4

Yet another desolate landing spot that not many players drop at is the Trask Truck POI. Apart from its serene ocean view, Trask Truck offers around 2 different chest spawns at the location as well as a truck that’s readily available for you to use.

POI marked on the map in Blue

Additionally, you can scavenge the tiny houses around the POI for more loot. What makes it even better is the fact that the POI, for the most part, remains uncontested due to it being situated further away from the center of the Fortnite map.

Dirty Docks

Although Dirty Docks has an interesting history attached to it, the POI which originally debuted during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 is not exactly a ‘hotspot’ anymore. With little to no interesting events taking place at the location, there just aren’t many people who are willing to drop here, which makes it a perfect pick for someone who prefers a passive style of gameplay.

Dirty Docks in Fortnite Season (Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

In Fortnite Season 4, Dirty Docks holds approximately 30 chests. Players can also find slurp barrel in the main building which can help them quickly shield up before picking fights. Dirty is named POI on the map which should make it easy to find.