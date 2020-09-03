Fortnite Season 4: How to Destroy Boats at Craggy Cliffs

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has arrived with a bang, with new POIs, weapons and a plethora of Marvel superheroes. Every week, Fortnite releases a new set of challenges that players can complete to gain valuable XP. Gaining XP allows players to level up, which in turn unlocks all the Battle pass items, including the exclusive skins.

Like almost every week, this Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges were leaked ahead of time. This week’s challenges takes players to three different Marvel themed locaitons, including the recently added Ant-Manor. Further challenges took players to some older locations, including the Authority, Salty Springs and Craggy Cliffs. You can have a look at the challenges below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges

The ‘Destroy Boats at Craggy Cliffs’ challenge is rather straightforward, but can turn tricky if you do not know where exactly you need to go. In this article, we tell you everything you need to know in order to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges: How to destroy Boats at Craggy Cliffs?

The location of course, lies towards the border of Coordinates E1 and F1. The boats can be found near the shore towards the north of Craggy Cliff, where there are various boathouses with ramps. The challenge includes all the boats that you see in the vicinity, except the motorized canoe.

Once you reach the location, you can follow the steps below in order to complete the challenge.

Image Credits: SEN GAMING, YouTube

1. Find the boats. There will be a couple on the beach itself, near the water.

2. Further, there are some that are just in front of the boathouse, while others can be found inside. The boats suspended midair inside the structures are also included.

Image Credits: SEN GAMING, YouTube

3. In order to complete the challenge, you need to destroy a total of seven boats, which is easy enough. Hitting them two to three times with a pickaxe should be enough.

4. The challenge is easy enough, although you should keep an eye out for enemies who will all be rushing towards the location in order to complete the challenge.

The ‘Destroy Boats at Craggy Cliffs’ challenge is one of the easiest Fortnite challenges of recent weeks, and you will be able to finish it easily if you land near the shore. For further information, you can watch the video below.