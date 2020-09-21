Fortnite Season 4: Where to find umbrellas to bounce on at Sweaty Sands?

Every week, Fortnite players get a new set of challenges to complete. For Week 4, the entire list of challenges had been leaked in advance by some notable leakers, including FireMonkey. Most of these tasks are straightforward and can efficiently be completed by following the guide mentioned in this article.

Staying true to the recent trend, this week as well, we saw a Marvel-oriented challenge, as players are required to ‘hack Stark Robots at the Stark Industries POI’. Stark Robots can be found wandering near the Quinjet Patrol sites, although hacking them at Stark Industries is the only way to complete this task. Regardless, there are other challenges dealing with some original Fortnite locations.

Among them is the ‘deal damage within 10 seconds of bouncing off an umbrella at Sweaty Sands’ challenge. It can prove tricky for Fortnite players, and will require them to know the exact locations of the umbrellas. In this article, we look at everything Fortnite players need to know to complete this task.

Image Credits: r/FortNiteBR

Fortnite Season 4: Where are the umbrellas to bounce on in Sweaty Sands?

Firstly, players need to know where precisely the umbrellas can be found. Sweaty Sands is towards the south of the relatively-new Coral Castle location, and falls inside coordinates B3 and B4.

Furthermore, before going around looking for these umbrellas, it is a good idea for players to pick up a weapon, without which this challenge is almost impossible to complete.

Image Credits: Screen Rant

The umbrellas can be found near the beach, and in the courtyards of the buildings near it. Players need to jump on to any one of these numerous items and bounce on them. The challenge requires the dealing of damage within ten seconds of bouncing off these umbrellas, and so, players might need to hang around before enemies come along.

Image Credits: Screen Rant

Once gamers spot an enemy, all they have to do is bounce off and quickly deal a total of 100 damage. This might take more than one try, and the challenge does not reset if players deal less than 100 damage.

Hence, once Fortnite players get the hang of it, the challenge should prove easy enough to complete.

Watch the following video for further help.