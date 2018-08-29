Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fortnite Season 5: Expected Week 8 Challenges!

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
227   //    29 Aug 2018, 02:17 IST

<p>
Fortnite

Seven weeks are over and it seems like it was only a week ago that this season started! Regular players have already unlocked the reward, Enforcer skin from completing the road trip challenges, and we only have three weeks of challenges left for this season to get over!

An early leak of the Fortnite Battle Royale Season 5 Week 8 challenges has surfaced online, thanks to data miners digging through the Epic Games' servers and files.

The challenges are separated into hard difficulty tasks and regular difficulty ones. The hard ones provide 10 battle stars which are equivalent to one battle pass tier and the regular difficulty ones provide 5 battle stars, completing two will hence give you one battle pass tier. Both Battle Pass owners and free to play players will have that week's new challenges assigned every Thursday and will keep getting refreshed every week.

Let's take a look at what to expect from Fortnite's Battle Royale Season 5 Week 8 challenges provided from the information given by the data miners online.

FREE CHALLENGES:

• Place 10 traps [5 battle stars]

• Search chests in Wailing Woods [5 battle stars]

• Get 3 sniper eliminations (HARD) [10 battle stars]

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Deal 250 damage with a pickaxe/harvest tool to opponents [5 battle stars]

• Use a rift at 10 different rift spawn locations [5 battle stars]

• Search between three oversized seats (HARD) [10 battle stars]

• Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent in Greasy Grove (HARD) [10 battle stars]

Please do note that these are just speculations and Epic Games can always change the challenges if they want to in the last moment. Do keep checking here to know if such a thing happens and also to get an idea on how to finish this week's challenges later on. All the victory royales to you!

