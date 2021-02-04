Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Challenge: Where To Find and Eliminate IO Guards

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges are live, and one of them requires players to take out five IO guards. These new NPCs can be dangerous as they arrive in three groups to take down players with some heavy firepower. Thankfully, their aim is terrible.

If a player manages to take one down, they get to loot a rare, or even legendary, tactical assault rifle, gold bars, and some other goodies.

Where to find Fortnite IO Guards

IO guards rise up from the ground in metal elevators around Fortnite's Apollo Island. Each IO guard has a tactical assault rifle, and players will always encounter them in three groups.

Five need to be defeated to complete the week 10 challenge for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5. This means that players need to find two groups of guards to take out. Thankfully, IO guards are easy to find in the locations marked on the map.

Image via screenrant.com

While IO Guards are not hard to beat, it is best to go into a skirmish with full health and full shields. As stated earlier, their aim is terrible, but their shots pack a punch. A solo player can quickly become overwhelmed with the number of IO guards at each location.

There are three great ways to take out IO Guards:

Sniper rifle headshots

Automatic fire at medium-close range

Point blank with shotguns

Depending on the preferred playstyle, any of the above should do the trick without too much trouble. Rare weapons or higher are recommended, but just about any rarity will do with enough skill. Once a Fortnite player has taken down five IO Guards, they will get 20k XP and a good loot quantity.

Once players have a bit of experience with IO guards, they can easily kill and earn valuable loot and XP. Shaking them down is relatively easy as well. These guards can also be useful if any future challenges require shakedowns.