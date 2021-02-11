Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges: Where to collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges are underway and one of them requires players to collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row.

These types of quests can be a bit frustrating as players comb through each area, searching for that little glow of blue that signifies a quest item.

Where to collect Chocolate boxes from Fortnite's Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row

Holly Hedges

Holly Hedges Locations

The chocolate boxes in Holly Hedges are reasonably simple to find. Head to the small, square park at the north end of the area and look on the bench to snag the first box.

The second box can be found in a house to the southeast of Holly Hedges and is on the table on the first floor.

Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park Locations

The first box inside Pleasant Park can be found on the 2nd floor of the large house on the southeast side of the area. It is situated on a nightstand right by the window with a balcony.

The next box is located on the eastern end of town. It's on the first floor of a house. Look for a writing desk with a book and lamp, and the chocolate box will also be there.

Retail Row

Retail Row Locations

The first chocolate box in Fortnite's Retail Row can be found on the 2nd floor of the large house at the south end of the area. Head up the stairs and enter the first bedroom to find the box sitting on the bed.

The next package is located in the checkout area of the grocery store, next to one of the cash registers.