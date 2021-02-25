Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Challenges: Where to find and throw fruits at Hunter's Haven

Fortnite players are generally unfamiliar with strange challenges in the game. But Week 13 of Chapter 2, Season 5 has a few of them. In particular, one such challenge requires players to throw three pieces of fruit at Hunter's Haven.

While fairly straightforward, it is important to complete this quest as quickly as possible without taking a bullet. Hunter's Haven can be a perilous place to visit for any reason.

Where to find and throw fruits at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite

Hunter's Haven fruit locations

To throw fruits at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite, players need to enter one of the homes at Hunter's Haven, find a produce box, grab the fruit, and toss it similar to throwing a grenade. This is done by equipping the fruit and using the alternate fire button to aim. Use the fire button to toss the fruit.

The above-marked locations inside Hunter's Haven have produce boxes inside their kitchens. Hence, this challenge is straightforward as long as Fortnite players can survive the heavy foot traffic at the location. Tossing three pieces of fruit earns 20,000 experience.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 13 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete their quests and earn XP.

Players should plan their rotations accordingly to make sure they can quickly complete their challenges before moving on to the rest of their match.

Advertisement

Each challenge earns a player 20,000 XP for a total of 140,000 XP—an excellent way to level up that Fortnite Battle Pass.

Other Week 13 Challenges include:

Scan a server at a Surface Hub

Throw three fruits at Hunter’s Haven

Deal 300 total Damage to opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, Retail Row

Deal 300 Pistol Damage

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

Enter the Zero Point

Destroy 5 Crystal Trees

Published 25 Feb 2021, 19:22 IST