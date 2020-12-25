Fortnite Season 5, Week 4 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is into the fourth week and as usual, the new weekly quests are out for players to progress their Battle Pass.

The new set of weekly quests presents players with a total of 12 challenges where they can earn XP from. There are seven Epic-tier quests which grants players with 20,000 XP for completing each quest, and five Legendary-tier quests with XP bonuses ranging from 22,000 to 55,000.

Week 4 challenges are now live! #fortnite pic.twitter.com/LuCNVTf3nC — Iron striker | Fortnite leaks (@Ironstriker8) December 24, 2020

Players have the opportunity to earn more than 280,000 XP for their Battle Pass progression by simply completing all the quests presented in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5's week four.

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 quests are now live! https://t.co/swjLARzNrn — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) December 24, 2020

Here's a guide featuring all the new week four challenges as well as how to complete them in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5's fourth week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges

Epic Quests

#1 Eliminations within 5 minutes

Advertisement

The quickest way for players to earn an elimination within the first five minutes of a match is by dropping down to one the main point-of-interests on Fortnite's island. Given that any point-of-interest of the map is likely to be flooded by other players as well, players have a higher chance of earning an elimination within the first five minutes of the match.

#2 One Elimination while below 50 health

For this quest, players need to confirm eliminations while their own health is less than 50 HP in a Battle Royale game of Fortnite.

#3 One Elimination at full health and shields

Players are suggested to pick up regeneration and shield potions whenever available on the map. It is also advised that players make sure to regenerate their entire health as well as shield points before engaging in any duels.

The quickest way to complete this quests is by joining a solo game on Fortnite. Solo games provide players with more opportunities to earn a flawless elimination on an unsuspecting enemy.

#4 Destroy 10 enemy structures with a pickaxe

For this quest, players are advised to destroy all and any structures that they can find on the map and wasn't built by the player or a team mate. Destroying 10 enemy structures shouldn't take players more than a couple of games on Fortnite.

#5 Inflict 100 damage on opponents with a pickaxe

There's not much advice regarding this quest apart from the fact that players should try and inflict damage on already downed enemies. However, if someone tries to complete this quest on solo games, they should either try and eliminate an enemy before the latter finds a weapon, or try to sneak up on an unsuspecting enemy and let the pickaxe swing freely.

Advertisement

#6 Collect one tomato basket from a nearby farm

There are three locations on Fortnite's map where players can find a tomato basket.

One of the simplest quests from the entire list of week four challenges, this one remains tricky as the number of tomato baskets available in each game is limited and only a few players who reach these location first will be able to claim them.

#7 Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

There are two locations on the map where players can complete this quest. These locations are:

Second floor of the Pizza Shop in Tomato Town

Next to the Pizza Truck on the top of a mountain near Flush Factory.

A detailed guide to complete this quest can be found here.

Advertisement

All the above quests reward players with 20,000 XP each and players have the opportunity of earning up to 140,000 XP for their Battle Pass from the Epic quests alone.

Legendary Quests

All the legendary quests from week four in Fortnite Season 5 revolve around dealing damage from above. While the first stage rewards players with 55,000 XP for dealing 4,000 damage from above, all the consecutive levels awards players with a fixed reward of 22,000 XP.

The damage segregation according to each level of Legendary Quest as well as the rewards earned from it are:

Dealing 4,000 damage from above - 55,000 XP

Dealing 8,000 damage from above - 22,000 XP

Dealing 12,000 damage from above - 22,000 XP

Dealing 16,000 damage from above - 22,000 XP

Dealing 20,000 damage from above - 22,000 XP

Completing all the quests from week four of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 presents players with an additional in-game item reward.