Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

Fortnite Battle Royale Season 5's Week 6 challenges were unlocked at 6:30 pm IST on August 16th. This week's challenges might seem a little tedious at a first glance but trust me it's been the most fun completing all these challenges compared to any other previous week.

Completing all these challenges rewards the players with battle pass tiers which in turn unlocks several cosmetics. Finishing all the challenges will give 5 battle pass tiers to the players with a battle pass and also unlocks the road trip challenge.

The road trip challenge includes the task of finding a secret battle star hidden somewhere in the map with the help of a clue from the loading screen which is granted on completing the week's challenges. Acquiring that secret battle star completes the road trip challenge for that week and will also grant the player, one more battle pass tier, hence totally adding up to 6 Battle pass tiers.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges:

Free Challenges

• Deal 500 Headshot Damage to opponents. [5 battle stars]

• Harvest 3000 building resources with a pickaxe. [5 battle stars]

• Search where the stone heads are looking. [10 battle stars]

Battle Pass Challenges

• Search 7 Loot Chests in Lonely Lodge. [5 battle stars]

• Complete 5 timed trials. [5 battle stars]

• Get 2 Minigun or Light Machine Gun Eliminations. [10 battle stars]

• Eliminate 3 opponents in Tilted Towers. [10 battle stars]

Honestly a lot of the challenges this week can be done simultaneously. For instance, getting the 3 kills in tilted towers can be paired with headshot damage while knocking down enemies with a light machine gun or a minigun. Also, harvesting 3000 materials is very simple and will easily be done within 2 to 3 matches for an average player.

Opening 7 chests in lonely lodge will be tedious in the beginning owing to the overcrowding of the place at the start of the challenge but in a few days time it'll become its lonely self and the challenge can be completed easily.

Stay tuned for a brief guide to completing all the challenges from Fortnite Season 5 Week 6! All the victory royales to you!