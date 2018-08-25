Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges!

week 7

This week's fortnite battle royale's challenges are finally up and it's exactly what we expected! A perfect combination of fun and demanding skills at the same time.

Completing weekly challenges is the easiest way to level up your fortnite battle pass. A player who owns battle pass can earn up to 50 battle stars, that is 5 battle pass levels and completing this allows them to earn a secret battle star awarding a level by completing the roadtrip mission. Not only this, non-battle pass owners can still earn 2 levels at the free pass and unlock cosmetics!

Though this week's challenges were delayed by a day due to patch release in Epic game's fortnite battle royale, the players are facing fun filled mind-boggling challenges this time around! Alright, let me just give you a brief explanation on what to expect from this week's battle pass challenges.

FREE PASS CHALLENGES:

> Visit the center of 4 named locations in a single match. [ 5 battle stars ]

> Search 3 Supply Drops. [ 5 battle stars ]

> Get 3 SMG Eliminations (HARD) [ 10 battle stars ]

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

> Deal 8000 damage to opponent structures with remote explosives. [ 5 battle stars ]

> Stage 1: Search a Chest in Pleasant Park. [ 5 battle stars ]

>Follow the treasure map found in Dusty Divot (HARD) [ 10 battle stars ]

> Eliminate 3 opponents in Lazy Links (HARD) [ 10 battle stars ]

Yes. It's true. There's a progressive challenge this time by giving out the location names differently each time after completing the already given location challenge. Though this is a simple and easy task to do, it is very interactive and players expect more like this from epic games. The rest of the challenges are pretty straightforward and we hope that you find it easy to complete and bag the 6 battle pass levels! Do look forward to the guide that will help you complete this week's challenges. All the victory royales to you.