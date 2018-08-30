Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Challenges Are Out!

week 8

This week's Fortnite Battle Royale season 5 challenges are out and its just what we expected!

Epic is continuing the stage-wise quest like last week by giving kill secure challenge in different locations this time just like the open loot chests in different location challenge the previous week. Albeit this week has some very easy and not very interesting challenges like every other week. It seems to be pretty stale in my opinion.

Let's take a look at what this week's Fortnite Challenges are:

FREE CHALLENGES:

• Place 10 traps [5 battle stars]

• Search 7 chests in Wailing Woods [5 battle stars]

• Get 4 Shotgun eliminations (HARD) [10 battle stars]

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Deal 250 damage with a pickaxe/harvest tool to opponents [5 battle stars]

• Use a rift at 10 different rift spawn locations [5 battle stars]

• Search between three oversized seats (HARD) [10 battle stars]

• Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent in Greasy Grove (HARD) [10 battle stars]

In the stage-wise kills challenge a player has to visit the following locations in the same order to complete the challenge and get 10 battle stars as a reward. Though obviously it is done in different matches and not the same one because the location of the successor won't be revealed until the current stage is completed.

Stage 1: Greasy Grove ( 3 battle stars )

Stage 2: Lonely Lodge ( 3 battle stars )

Stage 3: Fatal Fields ( 4 battle stars )

All the challenges as we see above are very straight up and doesn't actually require much thinking to it. Stay tuned to know how to complete this week's challenges and also further information and news on the upcoming week's challenges. All the victory royales to you :D