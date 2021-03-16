Fortnite Season 6: How to unlock Teen Titans hero Raven 

Raven from Teen Titans has officially arrived in Fortnite with three unique outfits for players to grab.

Several new items have been added to the 100-man Battle Royale as Season 6 has officially commenced. New weapons have been added while some have also been vaulted.

The Fortnite map has undergone several changes as new POIs have been introduced, which for sure will make eliminating enemies pretty interesting.

Similarly, several new characters and skins have made their way into the game, including Lara Croft from Tomb Raider.

The extraordinary is in what we do, not who we are.



Grab legendary gaming icon Lara Croft from @tombraider in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass!



Level up the Pass to unlock an additional style for Lara and complete Weekly Challenges to get a classic look 🧗‍♀️#FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/HvxBs3deEO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Despite all these new skins, one stands out from the bunch and that’s the addition of Raven from the Teen Titans series.

Unlock the Raven skin in Fortnite

Epic Games has added several new skins to the title and grabbing them is relatively easy.

However, players need to play a lot of Fortnite and will also require the Battle Pass to be able to grab these new skins and the matching cosmetics.

The Zero Point has been contained but Reality collapsed in the process, restoring a natural balance to the Island.



Run wild on the Island with Lara Croft, Agent Jones, Teen Titans’ Raven and... Cluck. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/vVWjgttUyI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Here’s how to unlock the Raven skin in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite on any platform of your choice Head over to the Battle Pass section in the main menu Purchase the Season 6 Battle Pass Play and complete challenges until you reach tier 77 The Raven skin is now yours to use!

Progressing all the way up to tier 77 might seem like an uphill task, but weekly challenges in Season 5 were relatively simple, and if Season 6 follows the same route, grabbing the Raven skin might not be as tough.

Unlocking alternate Raven skins in Fortnite

Similar to the Lara Croft skin, the Raven skin also has three options to choose from. It is also important to note that all three skins are worth grabbing. The first is Rebirth Raven, the second is Raven (Classic), and the final outfit is Rachel Roth.

Here’s how to unlock all of the Raven styles in Fortnite:

Rebirth Raven – Reach tier 77 in the Battle Pass

– Reach tier 77 in the Battle Pass Raven (Classic) – Reach tier 85 in the Battle Pass

– Reach tier 85 in the Battle Pass Rachel Roth – Complete each of Season 6 Epic quests

With how things are shaping up, it seems like the devs have gone all in to make Season 6 the best the players have ever seen.