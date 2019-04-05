×
Fortnite: Season 8 Week 6 Cheat Sheet Revealed

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
14   //    05 Apr 2019, 23:25 IST

Fortnite
Fortnite

Fortnite has dropped its Week 6 challenges for Season 8. Just like the previous weeks, there are 3 free challenges and 4 Battle Pass Challenges. Fortnite's v8.20 patch has been a controversial one and pro players such as Ninja have expressed their grievances with this patch. The Fortnite World Cup qualifiers are also going on if you're interested in the new Arena Mode.

The Weekly challenges seem a little different this time. It involves visiting the highest elevations on the island, searching for an area which a knife points to in the treasure map loading screen and visiting different animal statues. Thanks to our friend @itsenergie, we have a comprehensive cheat sheet for these challenges.



FREE CHALLENGES (9x Battle Stars)


  • Visit the 5 highest elevations on the island (5)
  • Visit a wooden rabbit, a stone pig and a metal llama (1)
  • Eliminate opponents at Lazy Lagoon or Frosty Flights (3)

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES (9x Battle Stars)


  • Search where the knife points on the Treasure Map loading screen (1)
  • Staged Challenge: Land at Fatal Fields > Lazy Lagoon > Shift Shafts > Frosty Flights > Sunny Steps (1/location)
  • Use different throwable items in a single match (2)
  • Get an elimination with a Flint-Knock Pistol or Boom Bow (1)

The Weekly Challenges lead to an ultimate reward every season. If you are consistently doing your weekly challenges, you'll get the opportunity to get the new "Ruin" skin that Epic has recently announced. You'll need to make sure you complete 8 weeks' worth of challenges before you can get the "Ruin" skin.

This is a rare first-seen for a skin tease from Epic because they're usually teasing new Limited Time Modes or in-game events. Nonetheless, it is a badass skin and worth the wait.


Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
