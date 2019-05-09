Fortnite Season 9: Patch Notes, Teasers, Skins and more

Fortnite Season 9 will be dropping in a few hours. Downtime for the new patch has been scheduled for today and a new Battle Pass will be dropping. Epic has been teasing the new season with new skins and the letters "N", "E" and "O".

The Future approaches.



Downtime for Season 9 begins tomorrow, May 9 at 4 AM ET(0800 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 8, 2019

After the destruction of Tilted Towers in Season 8 by the maps volcano, there are many suggestions that Tilted Towers will come up with a new redesign in the Season 9 themed map.

The theme of Season 9 looks very retro and futuristic. The Battle Pass will drop for 950 V-Bucks ($10) just like previous seasons. Patch notes for Season 9 has also been dropped.

Release 9.0 Audio fixes and updates:

Switch audio dropout issues fixed.

Better tactical audio when inside player-built structures:

Enemy Pickaxe impact within ~one building tile radius has new, louder sound.

Wallbreak by enemy close/behind player much clearer/louder.

Explosion audio improvements- shorter, higher dynamic range sounds that will make explosion audio clearer and punchier.

Release 9.0 open audio issues:

Fix for PC audio device swap issues; we are planning to have this for the 9.1 release.

What we’re working on for the upcoming season:

Fix for footstep sounds on the edge of structures gives audio as if you're walking on the ground.

Better hear the approach of enemy players outside player-built structures.

Better audio tells for jump/landing:

Jump tell audio added (so bunny-hopping isn’t as noiseless).

Clearer landing sound detection.

Improvements to issues of sounds dropping outside of player FOV.

Improvement of close versus distant player gliding sounds, to help clarify distance of gliding enemies.

Longer sounds properly playing during Replays.

Improved differentiation of teammate versus enemy audio.

Internal testing of binaural/HRTF solution that will be a great help to headphone players, as well as other spatialization improvements.

There have also been some leaks about new skins. A French Instagram account posted a leak about the new skins, a few short hours before the release of patch v9.00. We will be able to see more skins when the patch drops later today.

