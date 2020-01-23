Fortnite set to become an official high school and college sport

The popularity of e-Sports is on the rise amongst the youngsters with more the more people getting into e-Sports every day. Fortnite which is one of the most popular game will now be an official high school and college sport. Fortnite as a competitive sport has been growing ever since the WorldCup the previous year.

Epic Games and PlayVS, which is an LA-based start-up, have announced their partnership, introducing an official competitive circuit for Fortnite for US high schools and colleges. PlayVS’s partnership with Epic Games, marks the first time Fortnite will have an official competitive tournament at the high school and college level.

PlayVS is an organiser of e-Sports league that gives high school students the chance to compete for a state championship. The company provides a platform for schools.

The registration for this event starts on 17th February for high schools while for colleges it starts on 24th February. Colleges and universities have until 26th February, 2020, to register.

According to their site here’s the way the event will work –

Schools will be placed in a regional conference based on their geographic location.

Teams will be made up of two players, and will compete as Duos. Schools can register an unlimited amount of teams.

High school preseason practice starts the week of February 17, 2020, and the official eight-week season kicks off the week of February 24, 2020.

Top teams at the end of the season will advance to playoffs, with the championship match taking place in May.

Additionally, every week the three highest-scoring teams from each conference will be automatically guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Participation is free for all registered players.

While any device can be used to compete, players must still compete on campus with a coach.

This further expansion of Fortnite would is an opportunity to provide competitive Fortnite to a much larger audience.