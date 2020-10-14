Fortnite: Some of the biggest celebrities to make an appearance in the game

Since its official release in 2017, Fortnite has continued to grow in both hype and player base. Along with that growth, this title has also managed to catch the attention of a few big-name celebrities, including, but not limited to, Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The biggest celebrities to have appeared in Fortnite

Taking a look at such a top-five list can always be surprising, so let's crack on with it:

Drake

Image Credits: Millenium

Aubrey "Drake" Graham is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor with a massive interest in Fortnite. Drake has four Grammys under his belt, as well as a record 27 Billboard Music Awards. He appeared on a stream with Ninja while playing Fortnite, and his in-game name at that time was "theboyduddas".

Travis Scott

Image Credits: Daily Express

American rapper Jacques Berman Webster II, also known as Travis Scott, got the chance of a lifetime with the opportunity to perform a live concert in Fortnite. The Astronomical concert took place in April, when the rapper's animated version performed live on the stage at Sweaty Sands.

Advertisement

Also read: Former WWE star Ryback attempts to break the 'Travis Scott Fortnite Burger' world record

Marshmello

Image Credits: PRO MOTION Music News

In what has come to be known as the first-ever Fortnite concert, Marshmello's event was attended by more than 10.7 million people, according to Epic Games.

However, it is to be noted that this number pertains to those who attended the concert in Fortnite. Multiple others watched it being streamed live on Twitch and other platforms.

Major Lazer

Advertisement

Image Credits: EDM.com

The Major Lazer Fortnite Party Royale event was announced just 40 minutes before the event. This meant that fans and players alike flocked to the Party Royale lobby to witness this concert.

Major Lazer is a Jamaican-American EDM trio consisting of Record Producer Diplo, DJ Walshy Fire, and DJ Ape Drums.

Jason Momoa

Image Credits: GateWorld

After Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Jason Momoa found himself making his way onto the popular battle royale platform that is Fortnite.

Advertisement

Although it wasn't the American actor himself, but the character he played as Arthur Curry (Aquaman) that made its way to the island. Momoa is also famous for his role as Khal Drogo in the globally-renowned television series, Game Of Thrones.

Also read: Fortnite: Leaks suggest that Galactus will be coming soon