Fortnite Spray Contest - How to enter, official rules & event duration

Fortnite announces its latest 'Spray Concept' contest.

Epic Games are back with yet another Fortnite art contest. Fortnite has always been extremely inviting towards their community. Artists within the Fortnite community have always been presented with chances to showcase their work, and many standout ones have been successfully able to feature in the game.

Fan-made skins and cosmetics are not new to Fortnite. Meowscles, one of the most sought after Fortnite Epic-rarity outfits in the current season, also began as 'concept' on Reddit.

Finally he’s OUT! Thank you to the team over at EpicGames HQ for making this skin purrrfect! I am once again very grateful to be involved!



Thank you all for the kind messages! lotsa hugs for ya! 🤗



Level up your Battlepass now to lvl 60 to unlock Meowscles!! pic.twitter.com/OJcKSPbqRu — Rex (@rexstylus) February 20, 2020

Dark Rex, Aura, Box Skins were also inspired by the Community..

The details of the contest

Epic Games recently announced their #FortniteSprayContest, another chance for the community to have their artwork feature in-game. The idea is to allow budding artists to create a spray inspired by the latest Season 2, Chapter 2 theme:

Shadow vs Ghost Faction.

The contest has already began and will run till the 3rd of May, 9:59 AM EST.

Unleash your inner artist 🎨



Today we're launching the #FortniteSprayContest! Create a piece of art inspired by the Shadow and Ghost factions of this season for a chance to have your art in-game.



Read all about it here: https://t.co/BcHjkGz8d9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 28, 2020

To enter the contest, players simply have to share their 'Spray Concept / Artwork' on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #FortniteSprayContest.

The entire rules list can also be found here. However, for the ease of readers, we have narrowed down the crucial information down below.

Fortnite Spray Contest Official Rules (Important Rules):

1. How to Enter:

Online submissions only. Entrants (as defined below) can enter the contest by uploading an original design inspired by Fortnite’s Ghost or Shadow factions to such entrants’ own Twitter or Instagram account, with the hashtag #FortniteSprayContest, and make it publicly visible and searchable, during the contest Period (as defined below) (“Submission”).

All submissions must be original and must consist of color drawings, 3D models, sculptures, cosplays, or anything visual. Submissions must be submitted in .jpeg or .png format. Submissions must also have #FortniteSprayContest in the title. See Submission Guidelines for additional requirements.

2. Eligibility: The contest is open worldwide to anyone aged 13 years or older who are valid Fortnite licensees under the Fortnite End User License Agreement (“Entrant”). Eligible minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian in order to participate in the contest.

Employees of sponsor, its affiliates, contest supervisors and members of their immediate families, are not eligible to participate or win.

The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Void where prohibited.

3. Contest Period: The Contest period begins on April 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET, and ends on May 4, 2020 at 09:59 AM ET (the “Contest Period”). Submissions must be received during the Contest Period to be eligible to win.

4. Prizes: If eligible under these Official Rules, one (1) Entrant will have his or her Submission turned into an in-game spray (the “Winning Entrant”).

Contest prize has no approximate retail value. No substitution, transfer, or cash redemption of prize, or cash for any portion of prize not used, provided however that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value, should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason. If Winning Entrant does not want a portion of the prize, that portion is forfeited. All additional costs, including taxes, are the sole responsibility of Winning Entrant.

5. Submission Guidelines:

Submissions must be submitted according to the How to Enter section and directly accessible by Sponsor.

Submissions must include original content only.

Submissions should not require any additional software to run.

Submissions may not contain personal attacks on anyone or any discernible product, including competitor products.

Submissions may not depict nudity, animal cruelty, any illegal activity or substance, or any other offensive or obscene subject matter as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Submissions shall not portray Sponsor in a negative light.

Submissions must be appropriate for a broad audience.

Submissions may not feature any trademarks (including logos) other than those owned by Sponsor.

Submissions must be original pieces, achieved/created by the person who submits the entry. Entrants may not copy or otherwise plagiarize Submissions from any source, nor may Submissions include third-party copyrighted material or artwork without the copyright holder’s permission. By entering, Entrants warrant that their Submissions do not infringe any third party’s rights, and that they have obtained any necessary permissions from all relevant third parties to submit their Submissions. Each Entrant hereby agrees to indemnify Sponsor against any and all claims from any third party for any use by Sponsor of such Entrant’s Submission.

Although Sponsor is not reviewing Submissions for copyright violations, if, in the sole discretion of Sponsor, it is believed an Entrant’s Submission constitutes or may constitute copyright infringement, such Submission will be disqualified.

Sponsor may require verification of Submissions through a procedure solely determined by Sponsor at its sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to exclude any Submission that it believes, in its sole discretion, doesn't meet this criteria or otherwise violates these Official Rules, and to delete or otherwise remove any such Submission from any and all location(s) under Sponsor’s control.

6. Winner Selection and Notification: All Submissions will be prescreened to ensure compliance with the Submission Guidelines and with Sponsor’s general standards and practices prior to any judging (“Qualified Submissions”).