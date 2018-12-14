Fortnite Battle Royale: Spurs Captain Harry Kane Challenges Ninja

Tottenham Hotspurs Footballer Harry Kane is a regular Fortnite player

Tottenham Hotspurs and international England Footballer Harry Kane just asked popular Fortnite stream Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to team up for a battle in the Winter Royale event.

The pair along with Kane's Spurs teammate Dele Alli have previously played on Ninja's stream together, sometime around May 2018.

Kane and Dele Alli are regular players of Fortnite and not just footballers on the field. They regularly stream on popular streaming service Twitch.

Harry Kane is not just an exceptional shooter on the field but is also quite the sniper in Fornite. Both Harry Kane and Dele Alli have stated that gaming is a fun past time for both of them and a great leisure activity when they are not playing on the field.

How did Fortnite get so popular among celebrities?

Celebrities promoting gaming culture is a much more recent trend than it was before in the past decade or so. It's not just the footballers, popular electronic artist Deadmau5 has streamed with Shroud many times.

The most popular Fortnite stream of all time had rapper Drake, NFL star Juju Smith Schuster and rapper Travis Scott playing with Ninja. The objective of Fortnite is very simple to understand and it's just to be the victor by eliminating your enemies.

Not only that, Fortnite has much more PG friendly graphics and gameplay styles compared to its competitors such as PUBG or Blackout which has much more gore. The dances, the stickers, the skins are appealing to people of all ages. This advantage allows Fortnite to also be a much better marketable game.

A combination of the simplicity and rich graphic design has allowed the Epic Games Battle Royale to easily attract an audience. The attraction from well known TV figures is probably the best way for video game markets to be promoted.

