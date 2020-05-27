Fortnite: Spy Bases Location to get the pick-axe

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite community is getting on the hype train as we move closer to the official release of Chapter 2 Season 3 in the game. However, as this season was longer than we expected, Epic Games introduced a set of new challenges under the set called 'Storm the Agency'. If you complete these challenges in the given time frame, you will get a free glider, a beautiful looking pick-axe, a black spy-themed weapon and vehicle skin for absolutely free.

However, there is a particular challenge which is causing players difficulty to complete this Fortnite mission. The Challenge is to visit and open a faction locked chest at three different spy bases located on the Fortnite map.



This guide will help you complete this challenge and help you get the pick-axe before the event gets over.

Spy Bases Location Map

Location of Spy Bases in Fortnite

Look at this map in order to know the exact locations of the spy bases so that you can go in at the right place and get your challenges complete.

B1: The Shark B7: The Rig E4: The Agency H1: The Yacht H6: The Grotto

How to complete the Spy Bases challenge in Fortnite?

In order to complete this challenge, you need to visit any of the three spy bases as mentioned in the map. We recommend The Rig, Shark and Grotto as these are less populated compared to other locations mentioned above.

However, keep in mind that these chests are not ordinary chests and cannot be opened with brute force. Therefore, you need to go into a phone booth to disguise yourself as a henchman and scan yourself in front of these chests to open them.

Spy Base Chests in Fortnite

Once you have completed opening three chests at different spy bases location, you will receive the free pick-axe in your inventory and you can keep it forever in-game.