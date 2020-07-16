Fortnite: Squatingdog breaks SypherPK’s world record of most ‘workbenches’ stacked

A few days ago, we saw SypherPK working in tandem with people who joined the game he was streaming. He intended to break, what he called the 'Dumbest Fortnite World Record'. The plan was to stack as many upgrade benches on top of each other as possible.

This is not an easy task as players can carry only one workbench at a time, and have to search for them in chests scattered across the map. SypherPK managed to convince quite a few people to help him in this quest, and they started creating a tower of stacked workbenches. The previous world record was 37, and SypherPK and his 'team' managed to stack 67.

You can watch SypherPK's video below:

However, the record did not stand for long. squatingdog, another Fortnite YouTuber, broke it in a video he posted earlier today.

In the video, squatingdog can be seen talking about how it is easier for somebody like SypherPK to create such a record. He can easily convince people to work with him.

Although we did see a 'riot'-like situation in SypherPK's video towards the end, it was only after he proclaimed that now 'they can fight till the death' that people started shooting at each other.

Credit: youtube.com

Before that point, they were helping each other to break the record successfully. Squatingdog wondered whether he will ever be able to get the same kind of support from the Fortnite community.

He also said that while SypherPK had more manpower, he will attempt to break the record by using the 'elite few' who will agree to join the cause. He joins a custom match and sets off with his team.

Credit: youtube.com

In the end, they managed to break it. The count revealed that Squatingdog and his team were able to stack 70 workbenches on top of each other.

You can watch the entire video below: