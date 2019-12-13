Fortnite StarWars event: Get free Tie Whisper Glider on December 14th

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Dec 2019, 16:55 IST

Promotional Banner for free Tie Whisper Glider.

The Fortnite and Star Wars crossover has a free glider in store for us.

An image that flared up on the Playstation store recently suggests that players will soon receive a free glider named 'Tie Whisper' as a part of the Star Wars event happening on 14th of December, 2 PM EST

Popular Twitter leaker ShiinaBR, after receiving two images from discord users announced on twitter that a new free Glider known as the Tie Whispers is on it's way as a part of the Star Wars event which has most of the community hyped!

RUMOR: The Star Wars Promotion Glider got leaked early on the PlayStation Store! These 2 images have been found, and since one of them even shows the glider In-Game, I believe these images aren't faked!



(Images found by TheCoolerGengar#8556 & LXavierW#1073) pic.twitter.com/dAlHzHRVk7 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎄 (@ShiinaBR) December 12, 2019

As previously mentioned by Epic Games, JJ Abrams himself will be live during the event for their Star Wars event to reveal exclusive footage from the upcoming movie- Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker.

The event will be taking place in Risky Reels which has been turned into an in-game movie theater for the showdown which can be seen in the image below.

Risky Reels for Star Wars Event (Credit: u/creeper_is_da_)

There were a ton of files that had been leaked by the data miners including many Star Wars items and cosmetics that were supposed to make its way to the item shop on the event day. However most of the items and cosmetics have already been released today, here is a clipping of all Star Wars cosmetics from today's item shop.

Star Wars cosmetics as on 13th December (Credit: u/JohnWickBot)

The free glider will be most certainly a 'reward' item for completing Star Wars related challenges in-game. However miner's have not been able to decrypt what exactly these challenges are going to be, so we are going to have to just wait this one out.

If you are an avid Star Wars followers and still don't play Fortnite, now is probably the right time to get it going and hop into a Battle Royale game on 14th of December 2:00 PM EST to be a part of one of the most 'Epic' Star Wars teaser of all time.