Fortnite Storm Flip Grenade Disabled in Competitive Modes

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    10 Jun 2019, 10:42 IST

Storm Flip
Storm Flip

Fortnite developers Epic Games have always kept on introducing new items and features which makes the gameplay experience much better. But in their previous Fortnite update (version v9.20), messy items were introduced in the game. Yes, it is the Storm Flip which was introduced in the game.

The Storm Flip is a new grenade that will create a storm where it is thrown and will hurt the players that remain inside that circle. But if the Land is already under wrath storm, the purpose of this Storm Flip will get reverted. It will create an expanding area that will heal the players inside instead of damaging. But what makes this grenade messy?

If you use this Storm Flip in the final circle of the game, It is difficult to tell that which circle is safe and which circle will cause you damage. As the last circle is too small, it will become a danger because of the lack of visibility. A player has tweeted regarding this Storm Flip usage at the end of the game:

This clip is getting viral as the result is totally unexpected. Also, other players who are streaming on twitch also found it messy. If you throw the Storm Flip in the last circle of the game, it is not sure whether it is safe for you or not.

After this new patch update, Epic Games keeping this mess in mind has announced on Reddit post:-

Hey folks, we will be temporarily be disabling the Storm Flip for this weekend's tournament. All regions will play the Week 9 Fortnite World Cup Online Open with the Storm Flip disabled. Additionally, the Storm Flip will be temporarily disabled in the Arena playlists until the weekend tournament concludes. This hotfix will be rolling out shortly later tonight, and you will not need to download or patch your client. All other modes will continue to have Storm Flip enabled during this weekend. Best of luck!

As from the above announcement, it can be clearly concluded that Storm Flip will be removed from both the World Cup and Arena mode. As, the Storm Flips is a reason for unbalance in game, so Epic Games may remove this grenade for all modes until the next update arrives.

Tags:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
