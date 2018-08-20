Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 6 : Things you should know!

As Fortnite Battle Royale's tournament series, Summer skirmish, enters its week 6 matches, Epic has decided to team up with twitch rivals to host this week's tournament games.

This week's skirmish rules are similar to the previous week's tournament rules. The Kingpin game mode will be followed for the games this time around too. Let me make it simpler for you.

The team with most points at the end of eight matches wins. Points can be earned through eliminating other enemies and thereby improving the position of their team in the ladder. Earning a Victory Royale will provide a team with 3 times elimination bonus in the next match the team plays. Also securing 7 eliminations or more will provide the team with 2 times elimination bonus in the next match the team plays.

1 Elimination = 1 Point

Victory Royale = 3x Elimination Bonus Next game

7+ Eliminations = 2x Elimination Bonus Next game

This will ensure that the contenders make the game action-packed and fun to watch because the tournament rules clearly state that the more kills mean more points. Hence we can easily assume that there is going to be a lot of hunting and killing making it a thrilling experience for the viewers.

To watch summer skirmish on Fortnite's official stream, click here.

The summer skirmish is divided in two regions, North America and Europe. Europe comes under group 1 games and North America region falls under group 2 games.

As soon as the summer skirmish started this week, Fortnite disabled the rifts in the game which can be used to travel across the map easily, due to some bug. This might have affected the strategy of a lot of teams as in recent times many players drop in at the edge of the map and then use the rifts to get to the zone. Let's just wait and see how hot these games are going to get and which team is going to bag the cash money!