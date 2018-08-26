Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 7: Things you Should Know!

Feature
22   //    26 Aug 2018, 19:19 IST

Europe

Another week of Epic Games' Fortnite Battle Royale has come to an action-packed end and it is just what we expected with a lot of big names coming on top! This week marks the end of Twitch rivals hosting the Summer Skirmish and now epic will be handling it again from the coming week.

America

The rules for the fortnite summer skirmish week 7 are pretty simple and basic, the format was named as BIG BONUS! In each game, a team of two are eligible to play and will be ranked based on the points earned in a single game. The number of Victory Royales and Eliminations will account for the total points earned towards the end of the game. The Duo squad with the most points at the end of the series wins.

1 Elimination : + 1 Point

1 Victory Royale: + 5 Points

8 + Eliminations : + 5 Points

This week's winner for group 1, that is Europe regions are Solary Kinstaar and Lunaary Jbzzed bagging 40,000 dollars in prize money. Meanwhile, in group 2 which is the American region has Gernader Jake and Not Vivid on top of the table, just over Ninja and Dr Lupo who came second. Similarly, these teams received 40,000 dollars and 30,000 dollars respectively.

Epic Games has offered up a lot of money in Fortnite esports tournaments so the Summer Skirmish will more than likely be replaced by another tournament once this one wraps up.

Interestingly, during the tournament, the mysterious block in the desert spawned right in the middle of the games. Ninja and Lupo were right next to the spawn in the desert and were one of the first ones to see this block and notice that it does damage if touched or attacked!

